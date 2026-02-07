Government announces major reforms to UK apprenticeship system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has announced a significant overhaul of the apprenticeship system, promising to accelerate the training of young people for skilled jobs and tackle pressing labour shortages across the UK.

The reforms, unveiled ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, include a streamlined approval process for updating apprenticeships and the development of shorter courses designed to meet the demand for skilled workers in major projects.

Ministers have pledged to cut bureaucratic hurdles, reducing the time it takes to approve new apprenticeships from 18 months to as little as three.

These changes form part of the wider Growth and Skills Levy reforms, which are backed by £725 million in funding and aim to create 50,000 additional apprenticeships for young people.

The government states these measures are integral to its ambition of seeing two-thirds of young people enter higher-level learning or apprenticeships.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s government wants to cut the hurdles in place for young people (PA) ( PA Media )

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating: "Britain’s future depends on getting more young people into good jobs with real prospects.

“These reforms will slash bureaucracy so we can train people faster in the industries where they’re needed most. We need to give more young people a faster route into secure, well-paid work by ensuring British businesses have the talent they need to grow."

Mr McFadden recently visited Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead to observe the impact of apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Industry leaders have welcomed the announcement. Tania Gandamihardja, Group HR director at BAE Systems, commented: "We currently have a record 5,100 apprentices in learning and they are critical to our skills pipeline.

“This announcement will accelerate our ability to offer new and updated apprenticeships keeping our people at the forefront of cutting-edge defence technologies.

“Incorporating the most advanced innovations in apprenticeships will also help us attract the 1,100 apprentices we need to join our company this year."

Similarly, Philippa Burt, HR director for Hinkley Point C, said: "We welcome these apprenticeships reforms as they will help boost opportunities for young people at the same time as delivering more effectively the skills needed by major infrastructure projects.

“1,700 apprentices have already been trained at Hinkley Point C, helping overcome nationally significant skills gaps in key trades and high growth sectors."