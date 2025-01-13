5 of Tyson Fury’s most memorable fights as he announces latest retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his latest retirement from boxing.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of Fury’s most memorable fights, following a decorated career in which he won 34 of his 37 contests, losing only to Ukrainian rival Oleksandr Usyk twice.

Wladimir Klitschko, November 2015, Dusseldorf – UD win

Few gave the young British upstart much of a chance against another Ukrainian in Klitschko, who came into the bout unbeaten in 11 years and with 19 successful defences as world champion. However, he was deposed as WBA, IBF and WBO titlist by Fury, who proved too slick and elusive across 12 scrappy rounds.

Deontay Wilder I, December 2018, Los Angeles – draw

Fury was again the underdog in his first serious test after 30 months out of action. He survived being dropped in the ninth then rose to his feet – resembling WWE wrestler The Undertaker – after seemingly being knocked out in the 12th to hear the final bell. Fury seemed the superior boxer in many, if not all, of the other rounds but was denied a victory for the ages and Wilder’s WBC title by the judges.

Deontay Wilder II, February 2020, Las Vegas – TKO-7 win

Wilder’s reputation as one of the hardest all-time heavyweight hitters held no fear for Fury. Deciding his best course of action was to bully the bully, Fury used his 40-plus pound weight advantage to back up Wilder, sending him crashing to the canvas in rounds three and five. The American was put out of his misery when his corner threw in the towel as Fury claimed victory by a means no one saw coming.

Deontay Wilder III, October 2021, Las Vegas – KO-11 win

A trilogy no one wanted – and only mandated by an arbitration judge – produced a jaw-dropping epic, featuring five knockdowns but with Fury still on top of the world. Fury looked set for an early night when he put down Wilder in the third but was then dropped twice in the next round by Wilder’s trademark big right hand. Fury wore his opponent down and ended their rivalry with a chopping right of his own.

Oleksandr Usyk, May 2024, Riyadh – SD loss

The undisputed heavyweight title was on the line for the first time of the century – and first in the four-belt era. Fury, who boasted significant height, reach and weight advantages, looked to be in control at the halfway point after sustained body attacks buckled his foe. But Usyk stormed back, with Fury given a standing count at the end of the ninth and saved by the bell after being sent reeling around the ring. A barnstorming finish ensued but Usyk was given the nod on the judges’ scorecards.