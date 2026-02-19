Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada and USA clash in the women’s ice hockey final at Milan-Cortina 2026 today, in the latest chapter of their long and fierce rivalry.

It is the two nations’ seventh Winter Olympic final against one another, and the US come in as favourites to strip Canada of the crown they won in 2022.

Canada are five-time Olympic champions and in captain Marie-Philip Poulin they have a star who can really hurt the Americans. But the US won 5-0 when the two teams collided in the preliminary round and have conceded only once on their march to the final.

Add in some recent geopolitical tensions between the two countries and this has all the ingredients for an almighty battle. So will it be America’s current dominance of Canada’s winning experience that triumphs in Milan?

Here is everything you need to know.

What time is the women’s ice hockey final?

The game is scheduled to start at 6.10pm GMT (7.10pm local time) tonight, Thursday 19 February.

What TV channel is it on?

The women’s ice hockey final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can also stream the action live via the Discovery+ app and website.

Viewers can also find the game via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, where it is likely to be streamed live.

America got the better of Sweden in the semi-finals ( AP )

What are their results so far?

USA won all four of their group games including a stunning victory over the Canadians in the final round of games. The US then thrashed Italy and Sweden in the play-off round to reach the gold-medal match.

Canada’s progress has been less serene, narrowly edging out Switzerland in the semi-finals to reach the final.

USA results

Group games:

USA 5-1 Czechia

USA 5-0 Finland

USA 5-0 Switzerland

USA 5-0 Canada

Quarter-final:

USA 6-0 Italy

Semi-final:

USA 5-0 Sweden

Canada results

Group games:

Canada 4-0 Switzerland

Canada 5-1 Czechia

Canada 0-5 USA

Canada 5-0 Finland

Quarter-final

Canada 5-1 Germany

Semi-final

Canada 2-1 Switzerland