Is women’s ice hockey final on TV? USA v Canada start time, channel and how to watch Winter Olympics online
Canada won gold four years ago but the US have been formidable so far in northern Italy
Canada and USA clash in the women’s ice hockey final at Milan-Cortina 2026 today, in the latest chapter of their long and fierce rivalry.
It is the two nations’ seventh Winter Olympic final against one another, and the US come in as favourites to strip Canada of the crown they won in 2022.
Canada are five-time Olympic champions and in captain Marie-Philip Poulin they have a star who can really hurt the Americans. But the US won 5-0 when the two teams collided in the preliminary round and have conceded only once on their march to the final.
Add in some recent geopolitical tensions between the two countries and this has all the ingredients for an almighty battle. So will it be America’s current dominance of Canada’s winning experience that triumphs in Milan?
Here is everything you need to know.
What time is the women’s ice hockey final?
The game is scheduled to start at 6.10pm GMT (7.10pm local time) tonight, Thursday 19 February.
What TV channel is it on?
The women’s ice hockey final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can also stream the action live via the Discovery+ app and website.
Viewers can also find the game via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, where it is likely to be streamed live.
What are their results so far?
USA won all four of their group games including a stunning victory over the Canadians in the final round of games. The US then thrashed Italy and Sweden in the play-off round to reach the gold-medal match.
Canada’s progress has been less serene, narrowly edging out Switzerland in the semi-finals to reach the final.
USA results
Group games:
USA 5-1 Czechia
USA 5-0 Finland
USA 5-0 Switzerland
USA 5-0 Canada
Quarter-final:
USA 6-0 Italy
Semi-final:
USA 5-0 Sweden
Canada results
Group games:
Canada 4-0 Switzerland
Canada 5-1 Czechia
Canada 0-5 USA
Canada 5-0 Finland
Quarter-final
Canada 5-1 Germany
Semi-final
Canada 2-1 Switzerland
