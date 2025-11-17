Winter Olympics torch relay to start this month as 12,000km journey is revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Olympic torch will embark on a 12,000 km (7,455 mile) journey across Italy for two months, ahead of February's Winter Olympics, say organisers.

The relay will visit landmarks like Rome's Colosseum and Venice's Grand Canal. It extends to southern cities like Palermo and Naples, to spark excitement in areas where excitement for winter sports is less prevalent.

The Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, run from February 6-22.

Giovanni Malago, president of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, stated: "Every step of the relay through our cities will remind the world of the power of sport to build bridges and break down barriers," adding the journey would celebrate "the essence of Italy."

The flame begins its odyssey on 26 November in Olympia, the Greek home of the ancient Games. Italian officials will receive the torch in Athens on 4 December, with the Italian leg of the journey commencing from Rome two days later.

open image in gallery Giovanni Malago says the Olympic torch relay will celebrate ‘the essence of Italy’ ( AP )

The torch will spend Christmas in Naples, before making its way to the southern city of Bari to see in the New Year. It will arrive in Cortina on 26 January – exactly 70 years after the 1956 Games' opening ceremony.

The relay will start each day at 7:30a.m. (6:30a.m. GMT), before concluding 12 hours later with a cauldron lighting in the final city of the day.

It culminates in Milan, entering the San Siro stadium on the evening of 6 February for the opening ceremony.

Next year’s Winter Olympics will be the third time Italy has hosted the Games.

The Games were first held in Italy in 1956 in Cortina, but the European nation had to wait another 50 years for its next opportunity to host.

In 2006, the Winter Olympics took place in Turin, and in February, they will head to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.