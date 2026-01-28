Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A year after a devastating plane crash claimed the lives of his parents and dozens of others from the figure skating community, Maxim Naumov has secured his place on the American team for the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old skater, who recently finished third at the U.S. championships, carries the profound weight of personal loss alongside the hopes of a sport still reeling from tragedy.

Naumov’s parents, former pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were among 67 people killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed into a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025, falling into the icy Potomac River.

His parents, who had been coaches at the renowned Skating Club of Boston, were returning from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, alongside 11 other skaters, four coaches, and several family members. Naumov himself had flown out earlier, having just finished fourth at the national championships.

In the quiet moments away from the public eye, Naumov finds solace in a photograph of himself as a three-year-old, standing with his parents on the ice.

"Once a week I try to have that space with them, in whatever capacity that might be," he shared. "It could be a photo, talking to someone about them. It could be anything. It's been therapeutic in a way."

The crash sent shockwaves through the tightly-knit figure skating world. "It was devastating. I've never been that sad," said 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton. "So many promising young skaters were just gone."

open image in gallery Maxim Naumov wants to do his family proud after the tragic crash ( Getty )

Two-time ice dance world champion Meryl Davis added, "My heart was shattered thinking of those sweet, young souls." The victims, some as young as 11, hailed from clubs across the eastern seaboard, their Olympic dreams cut short.

The immediate aftermath was a blur of grief and uncertainty. Naumov’s close friend and future Olympic teammate, Spencer Howe, was with him in Washington.

"When all that stuff was going down," Howe recalled, "I was right there with him in Washington. We were getting updates and just trying to figure out what was going on, and the state of the situation. We just tried to do whatever we could." It soon became clear there would be no survivors.

In the weeks following the accident, Naumov admitted, "I just wanted to rot, basically”, finding even simple tasks impossible.

Yet, he channelled his grief into action, helping to organise "Legacy on Ice”, a benefit in Washington honoring the victims and first responders.

The event, which featured emotional performances, including one by 13-year-old Isabella Aparicio, whose brother and father were killed, raised well over $1 million for affected families.

Three-time world champion Ilia Malinin remarked, "I was proud to see the way people came together as a family."

Weeks later, at the world championships in Boston, a heartfelt tribute saw victims’ names displayed and a moving musical performance, bringing many to tears.

Anthony Ponomarenko, set for his Olympic ice dancing debut, reflected on the community’s bond: "We all have that same bond, this unspoken, overall connection. I told Max, ‘Whatever you need, I’m there.' We had a really special heart to heart, all of us together."

open image in gallery Anthony Ponomarenko (right) says there is a ‘bond’ in the figure skating community as they try to support Maxim ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

One of Naumov’s last conversations with his parents, just hours before they boarded the ill-fated flight, was about his path to the Olympics.

A year on, he has put their plan into action. After his qualifying performance, he reflected, "Look at what we’ve done. All the sacrifices we made. Everything we've been through."

He wears a gold cross, a baptism gift, and his father’s white gold ring – tangible reminders that will accompany him to Italy.

"There's parts of life that are difficult, you know?" Naumov said. "But I think within those difficult times and moments of like, talking about this story, it's still such a privilege to share.

“My intention is to share it as much as possible, because not only do my parents deserve all the praise and recognition and the fact that I wouldn’t be here without them, but also to inspire other athletes, or people in general, to know that there is a way. No matter what, there is a way."