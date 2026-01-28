US figure skater vows to honor his parents at Winter Olympics after fatal airplane crash
Maxim Naumov’s parents, former world champion skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, died in an airplane crash last year
A year after a devastating plane crash claimed the lives of his parents and dozens of others from the figure skating community, Maxim Naumov has secured his place on the American team for the Milan Cortina Olympics.
The 24-year-old skater, who recently finished third at the U.S. championships, carries the profound weight of personal loss alongside the hopes of a sport still reeling from tragedy.
Naumov’s parents, former pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were among 67 people killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed into a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport on 29 January 2025, falling into the icy Potomac River.
His parents, who had been coaches at the renowned Skating Club of Boston, were returning from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, alongside 11 other skaters, four coaches, and several family members. Naumov himself had flown out earlier, having just finished fourth at the national championships.
In the quiet moments away from the public eye, Naumov finds solace in a photograph of himself as a three-year-old, standing with his parents on the ice.
"Once a week I try to have that space with them, in whatever capacity that might be," he shared. "It could be a photo, talking to someone about them. It could be anything. It's been therapeutic in a way."
The crash sent shockwaves through the tightly-knit figure skating world. "It was devastating. I've never been that sad," said 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton. "So many promising young skaters were just gone."
Two-time ice dance world champion Meryl Davis added, "My heart was shattered thinking of those sweet, young souls." The victims, some as young as 11, hailed from clubs across the eastern seaboard, their Olympic dreams cut short.
The immediate aftermath was a blur of grief and uncertainty. Naumov’s close friend and future Olympic teammate, Spencer Howe, was with him in Washington.
"When all that stuff was going down," Howe recalled, "I was right there with him in Washington. We were getting updates and just trying to figure out what was going on, and the state of the situation. We just tried to do whatever we could." It soon became clear there would be no survivors.
In the weeks following the accident, Naumov admitted, "I just wanted to rot, basically”, finding even simple tasks impossible.
Yet, he channelled his grief into action, helping to organise "Legacy on Ice”, a benefit in Washington honoring the victims and first responders.
The event, which featured emotional performances, including one by 13-year-old Isabella Aparicio, whose brother and father were killed, raised well over $1 million for affected families.
Three-time world champion Ilia Malinin remarked, "I was proud to see the way people came together as a family."
Weeks later, at the world championships in Boston, a heartfelt tribute saw victims’ names displayed and a moving musical performance, bringing many to tears.
Anthony Ponomarenko, set for his Olympic ice dancing debut, reflected on the community’s bond: "We all have that same bond, this unspoken, overall connection. I told Max, ‘Whatever you need, I’m there.' We had a really special heart to heart, all of us together."
One of Naumov’s last conversations with his parents, just hours before they boarded the ill-fated flight, was about his path to the Olympics.
A year on, he has put their plan into action. After his qualifying performance, he reflected, "Look at what we’ve done. All the sacrifices we made. Everything we've been through."
He wears a gold cross, a baptism gift, and his father’s white gold ring – tangible reminders that will accompany him to Italy.
"There's parts of life that are difficult, you know?" Naumov said. "But I think within those difficult times and moments of like, talking about this story, it's still such a privilege to share.
“My intention is to share it as much as possible, because not only do my parents deserve all the praise and recognition and the fact that I wouldn’t be here without them, but also to inspire other athletes, or people in general, to know that there is a way. No matter what, there is a way."
