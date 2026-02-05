Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-time Olympic bronze-medalist, was stretchered off the course on Wednesday night after a crash during big air training for the Milan Cortina Games.

The incident occurred as the 32-year-old, who is set to make his fourth Olympic appearance, prepared for Thursday night's qualifying round, just 24 hours before the opening ceremony.

The Canadian team confirmed McMorris had suffered a "heavy crash" and stated that further information would be provided as it became available.

Officials from the team did not respond to inquiries regarding McMorris's condition.

During the big air discipline, athletes perform multiple spins after launching from a ramp, which in Livigno stands over 50 metres (165 feet) tall and is constructed on scaffolding.

On landing, McMorris appeared to spin out awkwardly, with his head or neck seemingly impacting the ground.

open image in gallery McMorris required medical assistance after his fall ( AP )

He remained motionless for approximately a minute before the medical team arrived, but was conscious as he was placed onto the stretcher.

Despite not having secured an Olympic gold medal himself, unlike teammates Max Parrot and Sebastien Toutant, McMorris is widely considered the most recognisable figure on Canada's successful snowboard team.

He holds a record 22 X Games medals, including 12 golds – eight in slopestyle and four in big air.

This is not the first serious injury setback for McMorris. In 2017, he sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a tree during a backcountry ride.

He has since had a rod inserted in his leg, and plates in both his arm and jaw, as a result of that incident and numerous other injuries throughout his career.

Just last month, McMorris told The Associated Press that he was in good health heading into his first Olympics in his thirties.

"I've been feeling pretty good, staying strong and putting quite a bit of effort in the gym to build a robust frame," he said, "because what we do can be a little tricky at times on the body."