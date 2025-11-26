Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony moved to museum amid bad weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Olympic flame for the Milan Cortina Winter Games began its journey on Wednesday, though its traditional lighting ceremony in western Greece was moved indoors by adverse weather.

Organisers relocated the event from Olympia’s ancient stadium to a nearby museum, with overcast skies preventing the usual ignition method of focusing the sun’s rays.

A backup flame, kindled during Monday’s rehearsal, was consequently used.

Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis launched the torch relay. After a brief Greek tour and 4 December handover, the flame will embark on a 63-day, 12,000-kilometre journey across all 110 Italian provinces, carried by some 10,000 runners.

Italy’s third Winter Games has faced reports of cost overruns and construction setbacks.

open image in gallery The lighting ceremony rehearsal took place inside, and the official ceremony went ahead in a museum due to bad weather ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Despite this, organisers highlight 116 medal events, the debut of ski mountaineering, higher female participation, and the return of NHL players to Olympic hockey as reasons for fans to get excited for the Games which will run from February 6-22.

The flame will reach Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony.

The Winter Olympics were first held in Italy in 1956 when they were staged in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Fifty years later, the Games returned to Italy, with Turin nominated as the host city.

Now, they will take place in Milan and Cortina, although organisers will hope Wednesday’s underwhelming torch-lighting ceremony is not a sign of things to come.

Great Britain will be hoping to improve on the two medals that they won at the last Winter Olympics in China back in 2022.

The women’s curling team of Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith struck gold, while the men’s team of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan Jr and Ross Whyte brought home a silver medal.

GB had won a gold medal in the skeleton in each of the previous three Winter Olympics, but failed to win a medal in 2022.