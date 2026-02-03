Olympics chief says ‘difficult decisions’ must be made over future Games programme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Significant and potentially "uncomfortable" changes are on the horizon for the Olympic programme, according to Kirsty Coventry, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of her first Olympic Games as the organisation's first female leader in its 130-year history, Ms Coventry outlined a defining theme of her presidency: evolution.

Last June, Ms Coventry initiated a comprehensive review of more than 450 medal events, spanning over 40 sports federations across both the Summer and Winter Games.

Addressing the International Olympic Committee annual meeting, which precedes the Milan Cortina Olympics opening on Friday, she stated: "We have to be honest about what works and sometimes more importantly what doesn’t."

The IOC president emphasised the need for a fresh perspective.

"It means we have to look our sports, disciplines and events with fresh eyes to make sure we are evolving with our times," Ms Coventry explained.

open image in gallery The Winter Olympics will get underway later this week ( Getty Images )

"We will face difficult decisions and conversations — that’s part of change. I know these discussions can be, and potentially will be, uncomfortable but they are essential if we are to keep the Games strong for generations to come."

The Summer Games have increasingly targeted younger audiences, incorporating urban sports such as skateboarding and 3-on-3 basketball over the past decade, with breakdance making its debut in Paris 18 months ago.

The two-time Olympic swimming champion affirmed: "We have to ensure the Games remain inspiring for young people everywhere. That they reflect their values, their sense of authenticity and their search for something genuine."

Her remarks, which highlighted the necessity for "a balance between tradition and innovation," suggest that sports with a long Olympic heritage, such as modern pentathlon, could face an uncertain future at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ms Coventry cautioned against complacency, adding: "Yes, Paris was a great success but this moment is now in the past. It would be dangerous to rest on our laurels."

The outcomes of this Olympic programme review, part of Ms Coventry’s "Fit For The Future" agenda, are expected to be announced later this year.