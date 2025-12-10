Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have sold nearly 70 per cent of tickets, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Wednesday, with hopes that the ongoing torch relay will boost sales in the final stretch.

A total of 1.4 million tickets have been issued for the February 6-22 Games with close to a million sold, and some 255,000 issued for the Paralympics, held a few weeks later.

The Games torch relay for the Olympics started last week with the flame being carried across the country to shore up enthusiasm among Italians.

"We are close to 70% at this stage," Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi told a press conference following an IOC executive board meeting that included a progress report by the Italian organisers.

He said he hoped the relay would boost sales, especially for the Paralympics.

open image in gallery It is hoped that the torch relay will boost ticket sales for the Winter Games ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"It is always a little harder. There (Paralympic ticket sales), we are trailing. We hope the torch relay will help," Mr Dubi said.

He did not provide a number of tickets sold for the Paralympics, to be held between March 6-15.

Olympic organisers have been rushing to complete and test competition venues, with the ice hockey venue in Milan one of the projects under a tight deadline from the start.

It again came into the spotlight in the past days over the size of its rink, following reports that it was shorter than the standard used in NHL venues.

The IOC said there was no longer any discussion on the size, with all stakeholders, including the NHL and the players as well as the international federation having agreed on it. An ice hockey test event for this month has been pushed to early January, and will now also include spectators.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said: "We are 58 days away and the Games are just around the corner. We are very impressed and happy with what we are seeing and hearing. We need to keep our finger on the pulse."