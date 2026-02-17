Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian skeleton racer disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics has been awarded more than $200,000 to continue competing and advocating for his country.

Vladyslav Heraskevych was barred from the Olympic event last week for wearing a "helmet of memory," featuring images of more than 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed in the war with Russia.

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, owner of Shakhtar Donetsk football club and the Azovstal steel works, provided the funds via his charity foundation.

The amount is equivalent to the prize given to the nation’s Olympic gold medallists.

“Vlad Heraskevych was denied the opportunity to compete for victory at the Olympic Games, yet he returns to Ukraine a true winner,” Akhmetov said in a statement. “The respect and pride he has earned among Ukrainians through his actions are the highest reward.

Rinat Akhmetov, owner of Shakhtar Donetsk ( Getty Images )

“At the same time, I want him to have enough energy and resources to continue his sporting career, as well as to fight for truth, freedom and the remembrance of those who gave their lives for Ukraine.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reiterated the skeleton helmet contravenes rule 50 the Olympic Charter and made a last-gasp plea for him to take it off on Wednesday morning or rules “will be enforced.”

But the 27-year-old hit back and slammed the IOC for comparing the war to other conflicts around the world, as a major row erupted.

The money is set to be paid to the 27-year-old Heraskevych’s charity foundation “to ensure the athlete and his coaching staff have the necessary resources to continue their sporting career and their advocacy for Ukraine on the international stage,” a statement on behalf of Akhmetov's foundation said.

Shakhtar Donetsk regularly plays in the Champions League despite being exiled from its home city and the $400 million Donbas Arena since 2014, when the Russian-backed conflict began in eastern Ukraine.