Team GB skeleton lose Cas appeal over banned helmets

Britain’s skeleton hopefuls at the Winter Olympics have suffered a blow as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) denied the team’s appeal over a ban imposed on a new helmet they hoped to use in Cortina.

The sport’s governing body, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), banned the new helmet as it said it “did not comply with the IBSF skeleton rules based on its shape”.

GB’s skeleton athletes tested the helmet in training in St Moritz last week.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) appealed the initial ruling, saying the helmet was designed with safety in mind, but has now had the appeal quashed by Cas.

The Cas judgement said: “The panel noted that the helmet departs from the standard shape and reflects a novel design specifically developed to enhance aerodynamic performance where the rear considerably protrudes.

“The panel determined that the BBSA did not sufficiently establish that the helmet complies with the current IBSF Rules”.

Skeleton and Bobsleigh Executive Performance Director Natalie Dunman said: “Based on the strength of the case we put forward, naturally we are disappointed in today’s decision.

“However, this does not affect our final preparations and nor has the discourse affected the athletes’ focus or optimism going into the Games. Our athletes have been winning medals all season and throughout the Olympic cycle in their current helmets and we remain in a strong position to continue that trend.

“We will make no further comment until after the conclusion of the skeleton competition.”

Team GB will now wear the helmets they have used in competition throughout the 2025-26 season.

Reigning world champion Matt Weston is the heavy favourite for gold, with teammate Marcus Wyatt tipped to join him on the podium, while GB also has hopes in the mixed team event and the women’s competition, with three athletes - Amelia Coleman, Freya Tarbit and Tabby Stoecker - competing.