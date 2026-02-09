Ice dancers Fear and Lewis Gibson in the hunt for medal after rhythm dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are in the hunt for a first British figure skating medal in three decades, after finishing fourth in Monday’s rhythm dance.

The pair scored 85.47 for their Spice Girls medley, a crowd favourite at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, but will have to improve in Wednesday’s free dance - the second of two programmes each team must skate.

They looked slightly downbeat after a less than perfect twizzle section, but are only 0.7 points behind the Canadian pair of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in provisional bronze.

The French team of 2022 Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron and his new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry lead the standings with a score of 90.18, with the USA’s three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in second place after scoring 89.72 for their Lenny Kravitz programme,

Former European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy sit fifth on 84.28, with they, the Brits and Canadians expected to do battle for the bronze medal.

Fear and Gibson, who have skated together for 10 years, are among Team GB’s best hopes for a medal at this Winter Games.

They ended a 41-year-wait for a British world medal at last year’s world championships in Boston, where they claimed an historic bronze, and have finished on the European podium in each of the last four editions.

They are Britain’s first-ever Grand Prix final medallists, achieving back-to-back bronzes in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 season, and carried that strong form into Milano-Cortina.

Monday’s rhythm dance was a strong outing for Team GB as the young pair of Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez scored a season’s best of 72.46 to qualify for the free dance in 16th place.