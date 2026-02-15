Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic champion Jutta Leerdam, who has lit up the Milano Cortina Games, is also leveraging her significant social media presence to inspire a new generation of speed skaters.

With over six million Instagram followers, the Dutch star said on Sunday that social media is not a distraction but a platform she hopes to use to inspire young girls to take up speed skating.

The 27-year-old delivered the Netherlands' first gold medal of the Games on Monday, setting an Olympic record of one minute 12.31 seconds in the women's 1,000 metres. She followed this with a silver medal in the 500m on Sunday, extending an already impressive campaign.

A two-time world single-distance champion, representing the most successful speed-skating nation in Winter Games history, high expectations were always placed upon her.

Her stellar performances have been met with fervent support, as Dutch fans have consistently filled the Milano Speed Skating Stadium at every session.

Leerdam says she sees social media as neither an escape nor a distraction. ( Joosep Martinson/Getty Images )

The venue has been star-studded every time Leerdam has taken to the ice. On Sunday, American rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance in the stands, where he was rooting for Team USA, and on Monday her fiance - social-media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul - watched emotionally as she crossed the line to claim gold.

Asked how she hopes to use her social media presence to promote speed skating, Leerdam told Reuters: "I, of course, have a following on social media. I really would like to inspire as many women and young girls as I can.

"So I try to make as much content as I can, because that way I can reach as many people. It's such an honour to do it. I feel so much support from everyone. And I feel all their energy and stuff."

For some, social media can be an escape; for others, a distraction. For Leerdam, it is neither.

"It's very helpful for me, actually," she added. "It's never been a distraction for me, because I put it all out.

"I really focus on skating. I really put all my energy in that. So having something on the side, it actually just helps. Because you cannot think about skating 24/7.

"I'm already doing it (speed skating) a little bit too much. So then having something on the side actually really helps me perform better.

"A lot of people would think maybe it's like a threat to my career. But it's not at all."

World record holder Femke Kok - who claimed 500m gold just ahead of Leerdam - is a rising force in the sport, with nearly 300,000 Instagram followers.

Kok, 25, finished second behind her compatriot in the 1,000m before reversing the order in the 500m.

Kok offered warm praise for Leerdam.

"She's the social media queen. I'm not," Kok said, laughing.

"I think she's doing great with her followers. She just shows how she is, and also promotes the sport. So that's a good thing. And I'm trying to do the same. But it's just less followers, I think."