Meet the first camera operator to skate on ice at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordan Cowan, clad in an ice-white tuxedo, glides across the Olympic rink, his camera mount hoisted, capturing intimate moments as figure skaters warm up and take their bows. He is the first camera operator to work on the ice during Olympic figure skating, offering a unique perspective that traditional overhead or sideboard cameras cannot.

A former US competitive ice dancer, Cowan skates backwards after each performance, recording the raw emotions of joy or disappointment for a global audience. While he avoids the ice during routines, his presence immediately post-performance allows for unparalleled close-ups.

"To be the first person out on the ice at the end of their performance is such a privilege, and I definitely want them to feel their feelings," Cowan stated in an interview before a recent pairs short programme. "The ice is a sacred place for a skater."

His role became particularly poignant during the Games following American skater Ilya Malinin’s two free programme skates, showcasing the stark contrasts of Olympic competition.

open image in gallery Jordan Cowan operates the steadicam before the pairs figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After Malinin flawlessly executed his long programme in the team event, securing a gold medal for Team USA, he punched excitedly at Cowan’s camera. However, when Malinin faltered in the singles competition, Cowan respectfully maintained his distance as the skater crumpled in visible disappointment.

"I’m there to tell the audience, ‘It’s going to be OK, he’s still here.’ You know, you finish a program, you’re still alive. There’ll be another day. To see Ilya’s emotion really is just part of his story," Cowan explained.

While on-ice cameras are common in speed skating and hockey, Cowan has pioneered this niche for figure skating.

After retiring from competitive skating in 2011, he found inspiration in ballroom dancing’s ability to motivate amateurs. He sought to replicate this for skating, establishing his company, On Ice Perspectives, in 2018. Since then, he has created viral video content from various levels of figure skating across social media.

At the Milan Cortina Winter Games, Cowan is working for the Olympic Broadcasting Services, supplying footage to national rights holders. His previous experience includes three US Championships, the 2021 world exhibition gala, and international ice shows.

Cowan particularly values the moments when skaters engage with him as they leave the ice, often using his microphone to send messages to loved ones or making heart signs with their hands.

"For that brief window at the end of the program, when you get to take in the audience by yourself, by having this silent camera slowly available to you, it gives a special moment that we have never been able to capture before," he remarked.

open image in gallery Cowan retired from professional skating in 2011 and began creating video content in 2018 ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

To manage his demanding role, Cowan trains with Pilates and yoga, enabling him to handle his custom-designed camera rig while matching athletes’ speed. His setup includes a lightweight steady camera on an electronic stabilised gimbal, ensuring a level horizon, complemented by manual focus, cinema zoom, and wireless transmission.

Beyond competition, he also films medal ceremonies and will be present for the closing gala, where top competitors perform their signature crowd-pleasing moves.

The gala presents a unique challenge, requiring him to anticipate skaters’ movements to both stay clear and capture the action – a skill honed from his competitive skating background. To blend seamlessly into the icy environment, Cowan experiments with both grey and white skating attire.

"I’ve trained myself to be able to follow skaters without knowing the choreography," he said. "They know they don’t have to look out for me, and I’m going to do everything I can to stay out of their way because safety is my number one priority. The perfect compliment I get is when the skaters say they didn’t even realise I was out there."