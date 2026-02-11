Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim, despite admitting to nerves and just four weeks removed from a schedule-disrupting shoulder injury, effortlessly secured her spot in the Olympic final in Livigno, finishing first in Wednesday's qualifying round.

Her commanding performance sets the stage for a historic attempt at a third consecutive gold medal, with Kim quipping, "I might be better at snowboarding than I am at walking."

Her dominant display included a massive big air leap, propelling her 13 feet above the halfpipe's edge, punctuated by a showy board grab.

She also executed a 1080-degree spin while riding backward, immediately setting her apart from the two dozen riders vying for a spot in Thursday night's final.

The 25-year-old is competing with a shoulder brace, a consequence of an awkward fall four weeks prior during a training run in Switzerland.

open image in gallery Chloe Kim had the support of Myles Garrett in Italy ( AP )

She returned to the halfpipe only two weeks ago, marking her first significant run since last March. Reflecting on her recovery, Kim noted, "She's been very well behaved," looking down at her left shoulder.

Her 22-year career underpins her consistent excellence, affirming "Muscle memory is a thing" to explain her high-level performance despite limited recent practice.

While American Maddie Mastro showcased impressive double corks, Kim's performance underscored her decade-long dominance.

For the final, Kim plans to "go bigger”, aiming to link frontside and backside 900s, having pulled up on her second qualifying run after a slight skid to conserve energy.

She was later seen sharing hugs with her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

"I've landed all the components of my finals run, I just haven't put them together," she stated. "So I'll get to do it on the big day."

Among her key challengers for a medal are Mastro, Japan's Sara Shimizu and Sena Tomita, Korea's Gaon Choi, and fellow US rider Bea Kim.

However, the injury has shifted Kim's perspective on her historic quest.

"If you'd asked me before the shoulder injury, I'd maybe have a different answer for you," she admitted.

"But just because I'm coming back from an injury, obviously I didn't get nearly the amount of reps I would normally get going into an Olympics, I'm just really proud of myself and proud that I've been able to push it as far as I have."