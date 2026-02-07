Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat have been here before, but this time they are determined to take their chance.

Britain’s mixed doubles curling pair guaranteed themselves a medal match after beating major rivals Canada and the United States to extend their winning run to a perfect seven.

Those victories secured a place in the semi-finals regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s matches against Switzerland and Italy, the latter a repeat of last year’s world final, which they lost narrowly.

Four years ago in Beijing, the two childhood friends also reached the last four but then threw away a winning position against Norway. They were shell-shocked again the following day as Sweden brushed them aside, winning with two ends to spare.

Dodds went on to claim Olympic gold as part of Eve Muirhead’s women’s rink, while Mouat skipped the men’s team to silver. Yet Beijing still rankles, making their dominance here all the more striking. They are the only unbeaten team heading into the final day of the round-robin stage.

However, Mouat is keen to go further. Finishing top of the group would give the Scots crucial 'hammer advantage' in knockout matches that normally go to the wire.

Hammer advantage is not simply about the final stone. It allows a team to dictate the shape, tempo and risk profile of an end and, in mixed doubles curling, where there are fewer stones and more pre-positioned rocks, it is even more influential.

open image in gallery The British duo defeated the only other unbeaten team, the USA, 6-4 on Saturday afternoon ( AP )

“We’re not going to ease up,” said Mouat, who has found his rhythm after admitting his early tournament form was shaky.

“We’re going to try to keep the momentum rolling. Hammer is a big thing in our sport, so having that advantage in the play-offs is what we want. If we win both games, we guarantee it regardless of other results.”

Dodds, 34 and three years older than Mouat, has arguably been the player of the tournament so far. She again played a starring role in the 7–5 win over Canada and the 6–4 victory against the United States, the only other unbeaten team in the 10-strong competition.

“We’re really happy to have secured qualification,” she said. “Those were two big games against sides who both believe they can win this. We knew we had to step up because our last four matches were probably the toughest.

“We had to play our A-game on a very tight turnaround, so I’m proud of us. We’re going to keep the momentum and the shot-making at that level. If we do that, we can secure top spot.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Dodds has been one of the players of the tournament so far helping Team GB to secure a spot in the semi-finals ( REUTERS )

Vicki Chalmers was part of the Muirhead rink that took bronze in Sochi 12 years ago and is providing expert analysis for Olympic broadcaster TNT Sports.

She believes the other teams are now running scared of the British pair, who must be considered the ones to beat in next Tuesday's final.

"They're dominant, the other teams are lying down to them," she said. "They are getting onto the scoreboard straight away and it sends a message to the teams - 'we are undefeated and that's why'.

“If they could get any more laid back, they'd be horizontal, they're very chilled. Jen is very high energy, she's like a Duracell bunny, but Bruce brings the calm. They bounce off of each other really well; they're a great combination."

