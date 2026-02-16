Norwegian skier suffers Winter Olympics meltdown after missing out on medal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath’s Olympic gold medal dreams dramatically unravelled on Monday, culminating in a raw display of emotion.

After tossing his ski poles over the netting, he climbed the fencing of the Stelvio course, beginning a long walk towards the wilderness – an Olympic meltdown that turned the men’s slalom into high-tragic theatre.

As the first-run leader, McGrath was the last of the top-30 racers. A medal was within his sights until he straddled a gate and was out. He lost a medal and control of his emotions in a race won by Switzerland’s Loic Meillard.

Once in the forest, he sat in the snow, then fell back, breathing heavily. A medical person came to check on him. McGrath later arrived in the finish area, departing without speaking.

The emotional toll was compounded by the recent death of his grandfather on the opening ceremony day, a loss he honoured with an armband.

Teammate Timon Haugan, who finished fourth, called it "just heartbreaking," adding: "He's doing everything perfect. He did a very good first run, put himself in a position to win the Olympic gold. He does everything right and then that happens in 15 seconds."

open image in gallery Atle Lie McGrath walks off into the distance after failing to win a medal ( AP )

Bronze medallist Henrik Kristoffersen, a Norwegian teammate, empathised deeply, having faced a similar fate at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

He offered perspective: "In the end, it’s another ski race. In the end, it’s not going to make or break Atle's career," Kristoffersen stated.

"He is a great skier. If he keeps going like he’s going, he will have great success for the future. This is just our sport. That’s how it goes sometimes. I’ve been in this exact same position, and done the same thing (skied out). And yes, it hurts. But it is what it is."

He defended McGrath’s outburst: "That's allowed. This is sports. What are sports without the emotions?"

Even the victor, Loic Meillard, acknowledged the brutal nature of the sport, stating: "I’ve been in his place other times — slalom is so tough. You can be the best in the start and straddle the first gate.

“The beauty of slalom is that when it works out it’s beautiful. I was definitely sorry for him, but at the end, all the times he won when I skied out — that’s part of the game."

Haugan underscored the immense pressure McGrath had been under, noting: "What he's gone through these last 10, 12 days, it's been really tough. He's been really sad.

“He started to do better and today he's going through... we need to really back him up today."

The incident served as a stark reminder of the fine margins and intense emotional stakes in elite Olympic competition.