Jake Wardle retains Dream Team place as Wigan lead the way with four selections

Four Wigan players have been named in the 2024 Betfred Super League Dream Team announced by Rugby League Commercial on Sunday.

Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba all feature for Matt Peet’s men, who retained the League Leaders’ Shield with victory over Salford on Thursday night.

Wardle, who has excelled at centre again this season, is the only player to retain his place from the equivalent 2023 line-up.

Mikey Lewis and Elliot Minchella feature for second-placed Hull KR, while Warrington boast three players in Matt Dufty, Matty Ashton and Danny Walker. Salford have two selections and Leeds and St Helens one each.

The 2024 Dream Team members will be presented with their shirts on Monday by the two-time Super League Man of Steel Paul Sculthorpe.

Sculthorpe said: “I’ll be honoured to present the players with their Dream Team jerseys. It’s a reflection of outstanding form all through the Super League season, and it’s great to see that recognised.”

2024 Dream Team: 1. Matt Dufty (Warrington); 2. Matty Ashton (Warrington); 3. Nene Macdonald (Salford); 4. Jake Wardle (Wigan); 5. Liam Marshall (Wigan); 6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR); 7. Marc Sneyd (Salford); 8. Matty Lees (St Helens); 9. Danny Walker (Warrington); 10. Luke Thompson (Wigan); 11. Rhyse Martin (Leeds); 12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan); 13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR).