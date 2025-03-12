Widnes looking to ‘bring the good times back’ ahead of Challenge Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Lydon’s pair of interception tries to seal victory for Widnes in the 1984 Challenge Cup final at Wembley remain two of the most seminal moments in the history of the 127-year-old competition.

Beamed live on the BBC, the 20-year-old’s lung-bursting feats to sink his home-town club Wigan capped a golden era for the Cheshire club, who featured in seven finals over a 10-year period, starting with their 14-7 win over Warrington in 1975.

Half a century later, Widnes are preparing to face Sam Burgess’ Wolves in the fifth round on Saturday.

Still rebuilding from a serious financial crisis after falling out of Super League in 2018, they will start as significant underdogs at their Halton Stadium.

Current head coach Allan Coleman knows all about the Widnes glory days. His uncle Derek Pyke played at prop in the 1989 World Club Challenge win over Canberra Raiders at Old Trafford, a final fling before the club began their slow and painful demise.

Appointed in 2023 after a stint with Swinton, and previously a long period in the community game, Coleman hopes the tie will help galvanise the town to continue to reconnect with the club that once thrust it so thrillingly onto the sporting map.

“We’re trying to do it progressively and bring the good times back,” Coleman told the PA news agency.

“We’ve got a pedigree and a history that’s within the club and the fan base. A lot of our supporters saw those days, but there are a lot of youngsters who didn’t, and hopefully this game can reignite the love affair with Widnes and the Challenge Cup for a new generation of fans.”

Widnes, who have made a solid start to the new second-tier Championship season, are hoping for a crowd in excess of 5,000, more than double their normal gate, for the visit of Burgess’ stuttering side.

If they are the kind of numbers that emphasise the club’s continued potential in the all-new IMG-led era, Coleman is realistic about his side’s prospects in the short-term.

“We’re not going to win the Challenge Cup this year but we can showcase ourselves and what we’re about,” he said.

“We’re a sleeping giant and sometimes you’ve got to be patient when you’re waking giants up. If you wake them up straight away, it doesn’t quite work.

“But if you wake them up progressively and in the right way, taking small steps but always improving, then you can have a dream.”

Following his success, Lydon went on to join Wigan, with whom he won five more Challenge Cup titles, and also managed them before eventually drifting out of the game.

Now 61, the anniversary of Widnes’ final win over Warrington holds a special memory for Lydon, who played in the pre-match curtain-raiser at Wembley that day – ironically for Wigan against Widnes – that paved the way for his future exploits.

“I was 11 years old and to get the chance to run around at Wembley was pretty amazing,” recalled Lydon.

“We lost 8-0 and I had no inclination whatsoever of wanting to go on and play professional rugby league. But we got a chance to go into the dressing rooms and meet the Widnes players, and it certainly sowed the seed.

“People’s memories fade but if you speak to people from the town now, they still remember those wins.

“I just caught the end of the golden era but it gave me some great memories and great times. It would be great if Widnes could one day get back to that.”