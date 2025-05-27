Who is Ekow Essuman? Fight record, stats, next bout and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Taylor makes a foray into the welterweight division to fight Ekow Essuman at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow this weekend live on DAZN .

The Scot leaves his former 140lbs kingdom behind after back-to-back losses to Teofimo Lopez and Jack Catterall.

Ahead of him is staunch opposition in the form of WBO European titleholder, Ekow Essuman, a former British champion with only one blemish on his record.

Who is Ekow Essuman?

Nationality: British

Age: 36

Height: 5’ 10”

What is Ekow Essuman’s record?

Before turning pro, Essuman was a well-regarded amateur who boxed internationally alongside studying for a marketing, design and communications degree.

But the Nottingham man was destined for the professional ranks with his coaches telling him had a style suited for the paid game.

Essuman told FightPost in 2020: “As an amateur, coaches always regarded my style as more of a professional style than an amateur point scoring style.”

The Botswanan-born Brit made his debut in 2016 by beating Andrej Cepur on points in Birmingham. He would continue unbeaten, claiming the English welterweight title in 2018 by knocking out Andy Keates in the fifth round.

After four fights, including two defences of his English title, Essuman collected another belt by outpointing Cedrick Peynaud at York Hall to become the IBF European welterweight champion in 2020.

The British and Commonwealth titles were next for Essuman who broke Chris Jenkins’s ribs on his way to an eighth-round stoppage at Wembley Arena.

Now in possession of three titles and becoming a name in the welterweight division, the Nottingham fighter made four successful defences of his trinkets before he suffered an upset defeat to Harry Scarff on points in 2023.

Essuman took eight months out of the ring before returning in 2024 to claim the WBO European title by stopping Owen Cooper in the tenth round. He has since beaten Ben Vaughan to remain in possession of his title.

Total fights: 22

Wins: 21

Losses: 1

Knockouts: 8

Rounds: 163

When is Ekow Essuman’s next fight?

Ekow Essuman returns to the ring this weekend to initiate Josh Taylor into the welterweight ranks, away from home, at the OVO Hydro Arena.

The pair will headline the card promoted by Queensberry Promotions. The fights will be shown live on DAZN with coverage for the main card starting at 7pm BST.

