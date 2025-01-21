Disabled fans put off attending live sport due to threat of abuse – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The threat of abuse is a barrier to attending sports events for more disabled fans than ever, according to a new report.

The percentage of fans citing disability abuse as a barrier was at the highest level (8.5 per cent) recorded in the four years that the Level Playing Field charity has conducted annual surveys.

That is despite the survey receiving a record number of respondents this year, with 2,055 responses from a total of 1,924 fans, with some individuals giving responses for more than one team they follow.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out’s most recent annual report for 2023-24 found a 35 per cent rise in the number of reports of ableist abuse compared to the previous season.

The 2024 Level Playing Field data, published on Tuesday afternoon, found the attitudes of others was the second-highest barrier to attendance for 26 per cent of respondents.

The report stated: “Clubs should ensure there is a clear process for fans to report any disability discrimination they experience on a matchday, and that this process is known to fans. All reports should be taken seriously, investigated, and responded to. Stewards should be given appropriate training to recognise and act on any disability abuse.”

The report examined a wide range of issues connected to the live sport experience for disabled fans.

A fifth of respondents said they would benefit from the option of being able to pay in cash at venues, while over a quarter (26.5 per cent) said they would benefit from having a physical ticket.

Almost half of respondents (47 per cent) said they attended a match most weeks, up two per cent on the number who gave the same answer in 2023.

However, there was a four per cent drop – from 34 per cent to 30 per cent – in those saying they attended once or twice a month, so the proportion of supporters regularly attending live sport was still slightly down overall.

Physical access at stadiums was the most commonly cited barrier to attendance – mentioned by 33 per cent of respondents – but cost concerns was the barrier that had the biggest increase this year compared to last – up 5.5 per cent to 22.5 per cent.

Difficulty purchasing tickets was mentioned by 24.5 per cent of respondents, and anxiety or lack of confidence by 24 per cent.

Twenty-two per cent said there had been a sports event or venue they had felt unable to attend because they are inaccessible, the lowest percentage to say so in the four years of the survey.

“The key positive trend displayed through the results is the year-on-year decrease in the proportion of disabled fans reporting they feel unable to attend any sports or sporting venues because they are inaccessible,” Level Playing Field chair Tony Taylor said in the report.

“A marginal drop in 2024, after a dramatic fall the previous year, is very encouraging. It remains completely unacceptable however, that more than a fifth of disabled sports fans are unable to attend some events due to inaccessibility.”

Seventy-one per cent said accessibility impacted the time they arrived at and left a venue. Of that group, over half said they arrived between one and two hours before the start of the match, with more than a quarter leaving between 15 and five minutes before the end.

Crowding concerns were the chief reason given for arriving and leaving early, by more than two-thirds of the group.

“In some cases, improvements to facilities would help alleviate these issues, but it is clear that changing the attitudes of other supporters and implementing effective stewarding would greatly improve the accessibility of events,” the report said.

The report found the ratings given for the accessibility of venues in England and Wales were similar to the first report in 2021 overall, with respondents asked to choose between non-existent, very poor, poor, adequate, good, very good, excellent and ‘don’t know’.

One in five disabled fans rated their interactions with stewards as below adequate. The report said the 2024 ratings were “notably worse” than 2023.