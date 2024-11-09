A close shave – Austin DeAnda gets haircut mid-fight after braids come loose
The 21-year-old was struggling to see in the early rounds of his bout with DeAundre Pettus in Virginia.
American middleweight Austin DeAnda was forced to cut off his hair mid-fight before securing his latest victory overnight.
The 21-year-old was struggling to see in the early rounds of his bout with DeAundre Pettus in Virginia after his braids came loose and his long mane fell into his eyes.
When he returned to his corner at the end of the third round he told his team just to cut off the errant locks.
With the hair snipped and tossed into the nearest bin, DeAnda returned to action and went on to secure his 16th professional victory by a unanimous decision after the fight went the full eight rounds.