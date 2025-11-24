WNBA Phoenix Mercury releases new logos ahead of its 30th season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Entering its 30th season, the three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury has released new logos for the upcoming season on Monday.

The Mercury debuted in 1997 as one of the WNBA's original eight teams, winning titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014 with a core that was built around 11-time All-Star Diana Taurasi.

Team President Vince Kozar said it's the right time to give the organization an update as it enters its 30th season in the league.

The Mercury will still lean on their original color scheme that's mainly purple and orange, but wanted a bigger variety of logos to expand their ability to do advertising and sell merchandise.

“Being sort of a legacy brand was instructive to the process of us developing a rebrand,” Kozar said. "We didn't want a huge departure. We wanted fans to be able to see the old mark in the new marks. We wanted a modernization and evolution — not a wholesale rebrand.

Introducing the Alternate logo.



Debuting in 2021 as a nod to the X-Factor, the PHX mark embodies the connection between our team and the community. Swipe to see how this design creates identity. pic.twitter.com/bcvzAwxsUL — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) November 24, 2025

“Once we were able to settle on that, we were really comfortable moving forward.”

The new logos have several subtle nods to the team's history. The primary logo is the Mercury “M” that's positioned at an angle of 19.97 degrees, which references the inaugural season.

Introducing the Primary logo.



Designed with intention, swipe to see the story behind this mark. pic.twitter.com/cgvn6N4Lkf — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) November 24, 2025

Another logo features the popular “Merc” nickname, which has been used by players and fans for years. Kozar credited Ishbia with being willing to open his wallet for a change that comes with plenty of cost.

“Stuff like this — I'm not quite sure fans quite understand the amount of investment it takes to do something like this,” Kozar said. "Not only the brand work, the design work and all the effort we're putting into the announcement, but there's a lot of stuff that has to be swapped out.

Introducing the Secondary logo.



The first Secondary mark in franchise history. Swipe to experience the story. pic.twitter.com/lHP43EDdJe — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) November 24, 2025

“The old logo exists in a lot of places. There's a hard cost to doing things like that, but with Mat, that never seems to be a consideration.”

The rebrand comes less than two years after the franchise unveiled a $100 million, 58,000-square foot practice facility that's about a block from the team's arena. It has two full-size courts, a weight room and a team meeting room with theater-style seating.

Most importantly, it's just for the Mercury, who shared their previous practice facility with the NBA's Phoenix Suns. Ishbia — who has owned both teams since early 2023 — has said he hopes the rest of the league will match his investment in women's basketball.

“I don’t want this to be a competitive advantage,” Ishbia said back in October during the Finals. “I want everyone else to do the same thing.”