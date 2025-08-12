Travis Kelce reflects on how past two NFL seasons ‘haven’t been to my standard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has candidly admitted that his performance on the field has not met his usual high standards over the past two seasons, attributing the dip to his burgeoning off-field commitments and increased public profile.

The tight end, whose life has been under an intense spotlight since his highly publicized relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, has also ventured into acting with various cameos in films and television shows. Furthermore, the 35-year-old has kept busy co-hosting the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason.

A certain future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kelce told GQ in a recent cover story that these pursuits have indeed impacted his play. "I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer," he explained.

He added: "I don't say this as 'I shouldn't have done it.' I'm just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard."

( Getty )

Kelce’s statistics, while still impressive, reflect this sentiment. He posted seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between 2016 and 2022, a streak that has now been broken in the last two years. Last season, the four-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards – his lowest yardage total since 2014 – and just three touchdown catches, a significant drop from his career-high of 12 in 2022.

Looking ahead, Kelce is determined to reverse the trend. "I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys," he stated. He will have that opportunity when the Chiefs open their season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on 5 September.