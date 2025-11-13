Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson finds himself at yet another career crossroads, having been benched by the New York Giants despite expressing a strong desire to remain with the struggling franchise.

This decision follows a tumultuous period for the team, which saw head coach Brian Daboll fired and interim offensive coordinator Mike Kafka opt for Jameis Winston as the new starting signal-caller.

"I love it here; I love my teammates," Wilson stated on Wednesday, shortly after Winston was named starter following rookie Jaxson Dart's entry into concussion protocol.

"I want to see it through. I haven’t asked for a release or anything like that. I want to be here."

Approaching his 37th birthday on 29 November, and without an NFL contract beyond the current season after signing a one-year deal in March, Wilson's future remains uncertain. However, Wilson, who won the Super Bowl with Seattle Seahawks in 2014, remains defiant about his capabilities.

Russell Wilson insists he is not pushing to leave New York Giants ( AP )

"I still want to keep playing football," Wilson asserted. "I know what I’m capable of. I know how great I am. I know what I’ve done."

He pointed to a standout Week 2 performance against Dallas as evidence, where he completed 30 of 41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

Yet, that game also featured a costly overtime interception in a 40-37 defeat. Excluding that singular display, Wilson's statistics from two other starts and three relief appearances show 39 completions from 78 attempts for 381 yards and two interceptions. He was initially demoted in favour of Dart after the team's 0-3 start.

The Giants represent Wilson's third team in as many seasons, following unsuccessful stints with Denver and Pittsburgh.

Despite being anointed the starter at the beginning of training camp and the season, the team's fortunes have not improved, currently standing at a dismal 2-8.

This poor record led to the dismissal of coach Brian Daboll, with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka stepping in as interim replacement.

Kafka's decision to elevate 31-year-old journeyman Winston, who is expected to return next season as a mentor and backup for Dart, over Wilson, underscores the veteran's precarious position. Despite the benching, Kafka lauded Wilson's professionalism.

"I’m sure it wasn’t necessarily easy for him, which I understand that, the human element of it, but Russ is one of the best team players I’ve ever been around," Kafka commented. "He’s one of the best locker room guys I’ve ever been around, and I know he’ll attack this role with everything he has."

Wilson has been praised for his professionalism by New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka ( AP )

Reflecting on the team's performance, Wilson acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport, pointing to several close losses the Giants have endured, both with and without him on the field.

"That’s the reality of football: Sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn’t," he said. "I always want to be able to play better: find more touchdowns, find more moments... It’s about winning."

This desire for victory was not realised last weekend when Wilson replaced Dart in the fourth quarter against Chicago, with the Giants leading 17-10.

The Bears ultimately won 24-20, dropping New York's record to 2-8, a result that precipitated coach Brian Daboll's firing and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka's appointment as interim replacement.

With Dart in concussion protocol, Wilson remains just one injury away from returning to the field.

Kafka, notably, did not commit to Winston as the permanent backup once Dart is cleared, potentially opening future opportunities for Wilson. Undeterred, Wilson plans to be ready.

"I’m just excited for the next opportunity to step between the white lines," he declared. "I’m not going to stop swinging."