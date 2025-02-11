Record 126 million viewers estimated for Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the third year running, a record number of viewers tuned into the Super Bowl.

An estimated 126 million people watched the Eagles trounce the Chiefs on Sunday in New Orleans across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and the NFL’s digital channels, Fox Sports announced on Monday.

Viewership peaked in the second quarter, with a whopping 135.7 million tuning in.

The audience numbers break 2024’s record-setting 123.7 million viewers on CBS, and the previous year’s then-record of 115.1 million on Fox.

A number of factors may have played into this year’s super-popular Super Bowl, from strong momentum after a record-setting audience of 57.7 million for the AFC Championship Game, to those hoping for a celebrity moment from Taylor Swift as she cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end.

There were other notable draws for the New Orleans match-up, including a much-hyped halftime show from rap star Kendrick Lamar, as well as President Trump watching the game from the stands.

Super Bowl set records for viewership and sports betting ( AP )

The Eagles and the TV execs at Fox weren’t the only ones celebrating.

BetMGM Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook both said the Super Bowl set records for their sports books.

There was some concern at the beginning of the year that the Super Bowl wouldn’t go forward, after a terror attack struck New Year’s Day revelers on Bourbon Street.