The Savannah Bananas unveiled their 2026 tour schedule Thursday and set the stage for a new chapter in their wildly popular Banana Ball brand of baseball entertainment.

The league will now include two new teams: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the revived Indianapolis Clowns.

Banana Ball will tour 14 MLB parks and 10 football stadiums in 2026, including massive venues such as Texas A&M's Kyle Field and Tennessee's Neyland Stadium, which both have a capacity of over 100,000 spectators. The team will also host its smallest-ever crowd of 3,000 at Dehler Park in Billings, Montana.

The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team founded in 2016 by Jesse and Emily Cole to make baseball more entertaining and fan-centric. While the game resembles traditional baseball, it features some unique rules. Players and umpires often break out into song and dance, fans who catch a foul ball on the fly can record an out and games are designed to be completed within two hours. Some have referred to the team as the “Harlem Globetrotters” of baseball.

In total, Banana Ball is set to perform for a staggering 3.2 million fans next year, with a tour schedule so extensive it’s best explored on the league’s website.

open image in gallery The Savannah Bananas revealed their 2026 schedule Thursday and also said that ‘Banana Ball’ is expanding to six teams as the new Championship League. ( Getty Images )

The Savannah Bananas, which started as a single exhibition team in Georgia, had already expanded into four teams: the Bananas, Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters, and Firefighters, all known for blending baseball with fan participation and dance-filled entertainment, which often goes viral on social media.

The Loco Beach Coconuts’ name reflects a fun, tropical theme, while the Indianapolis Clowns are named after the historic Negro League team of all-Black players from the 1920s.

The Banana Ball Championship League will start with a preseason tournament from February to April 2026, followed by a 50-game regular season, with the top teams competing for a spot in the inaugural Banana Bowl on October 10, 2026.

Banana Ball tickets cost $35, but fans must enter the competitive ticket lottery by October 31 for a chance to buy them before resale.

2026 Savannah Bananas Home Schedule

March 7-8: Savannah, Georgia

March 14-15: New Orleans

March 21-22: San Diego

March 27-28: Anaheim

April 11-12: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

April 25-26: New York City

May 14-16: Savannah

May 21 and 23: Knoxville, Tennessee

June 4-6: Savannah

July 3-4: Iowa City, Iowa

July 30-Aug. 1: Savannah

Aug. 14-15: Denver

Aug. 21-22: St. Louis

Sept. 11-13: Savannah

Sept. 18-20: Savannah

2026 Texas Tailgaters Home Schedule

March 8-9: Frisco, Texas

March 14-15: Round Rock, Texas

April 24-26: Amarillo, Texas

May 2: College Station, Texas

May 7-9: Tulsa, Oklahoma

May 15-16: El Paso, Texas

May 28-30: Corpus Christi, Texas

June 26-27: San Antonio, Texas

July 2-4: Midland, Texas

Aug. 21-22: Oklahoma City

Aug. 28-29: Sugar Land, Texas

Sept. 24-26: Arlington, Texas

open image in gallery The Savannah Bananas have grown from one Georgia exhibition team into four: the Bananas, Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters and Firefighters - but now are adding two more teams. ( Getty Images )

2026 Party Animals Home Schedule

March 7-8: Memphis, Tennessee

March 20-21: Sacramento, Califorina

March 28-29: Conway, South Carolina

April 11-12: Albuquerque, New Mexico

April 30, May 1-2: Las Vegas

May 8-10: Atlanta

May 22-24: Tacoma, Washington

June 6-7: Milwaukee

June 18-20: Nashville, Tennessee

June 27-28: Eugene, Oregon

July 31, Aug. 1: Boise, Idaho

Aug. 13-15: Salt Lake City

Sept. 18-19: Detroit

Sept. 25-26: Cleveland

2026 Loco Beach Coconuts Home Schedule

April 10-11: Charleston, South Carolina

May 29-30: Orlando, Florida

June 18-20: Manchester, New Hampshire

July 2-4: Jacksonville, Florida

July 24-25: Portland, Maine

July 31-Aug. 1: Bowie, Maryland

Aug. 7-9: Minneapolis

Aug. 13-15: Wilmington, Delaware

Aug. 28-29: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sept. 25-26: Biloxi, Mississippi

2026 Firefighters Home Schedule

March 14-15: Little Rock, Arkansas

March 21-22: Montgomery, Alabama

March 28-29: Scottsdale, Arizona

April 24-26: Greenville, South Carolina

May 1-2: Richmond, Virginia

May 7-9: Wichita, Kansas

May 22-23: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

June 4-6: Charlotte, North Carolina

June 11, 13: Lincoln, Nebraska

July 24-26: Chicago

Aug. 7-8: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Aug: 20-22: Billings, Montana

Sept. 11-12: Syracuse, New York

open image in gallery Banana Ball is known for its on-field theatrics and fan-first approach, offering $35 tickets even though fans must enter a competitive lottery to secure them ( Getty Images )

2026 Indianapolis Clowns Home Schedule

May 15-16: Indianapolis

May 30-31: Kansas City

June 12-13: Morgantown, West Virignia

June 19-21: Cincinnati, Ohio

June 26-27: Fargo, North Dakota

July 23-25: Hartford, Connecticut

Aug. 6-8: Spartanburg, South Carolinna

Aug. 27-29: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sept. 11-13: Lexington, Kentucky

Sept. 19-20: Birmingham, Alabama