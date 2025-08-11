Veteran stock-car driver dies after crash in North Carolina
A veteran stock-car driver has tragically died after suffering a medical emergency during a race at a North Carolina short track over the weekend.
Robbie Brewer, 53, was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his car struck a wall head-on on the quarter-mile (0.40-kilometre) track. His vehicle came to a stop near the start-finish line. Track workers quickly removed Brewer by peeling away the roof of his car, before an ambulance transported him to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, where he later died, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Track officials confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday, saying: "We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident. Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s family and friends at this time." The specific details of the medical emergency have not been released.
Bowman Gray Stadium is a popular venue, drawing thousands of fans weekly for races across four four divisions. Brewer made his career debut at the oval in 1990 and amassed nearly 260 starts in the Sportsman Division, notably winning the points championship in 2011.
Fellow Bowman Gray driver Brad Lewis, whose race shop is close to where Brewer lived, paid tribute to his friend. "He was like a big brother to me even though we were not that far apart in age," Lewis said. "He was a wheelman through and through. I’m not only going to honour him the rest of the season but for as long as we race out there. He’ll be missed."
