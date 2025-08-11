Veteran stock-car driver dies after crash in North Carolina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A veteran stock-car driver has tragically died after suffering a medical emergency during a race at a North Carolina short track over the weekend.

Robbie Brewer, 53, was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his car struck a wall head-on on the quarter-mile (0.40-kilometre) track. His vehicle came to a stop near the start-finish line. Track workers quickly removed Brewer by peeling away the roof of his car, before an ambulance transported him to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, where he later died, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Track officials confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday, saying: "We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident. Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s family and friends at this time." The specific details of the medical emergency have not been released.

open image in gallery Robbie Brewer, 53, was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his car struck a wall head-on

Bowman Gray Stadium is a popular venue, drawing thousands of fans weekly for races across four four divisions. Brewer made his career debut at the oval in 1990 and amassed nearly 260 starts in the Sportsman Division, notably winning the points championship in 2011.

Fellow Bowman Gray driver Brad Lewis, whose race shop is close to where Brewer lived, paid tribute to his friend. "He was like a big brother to me even though we were not that far apart in age," Lewis said. "He was a wheelman through and through. I’m not only going to honour him the rest of the season but for as long as we race out there. He’ll be missed."