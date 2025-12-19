Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua endured a turbulent Thursday, which began with an apology and concluded with further controversial remarks, all while delivering a career-defining performance on the field.

Nacua issued an apology on Thursday for performing a gesture on an online livestream that plays upon antisemitic tropes.

He then remained in the spotlight later in the night, catching 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ narrow 38-37 overtime defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the game, he expressed frustration on social media with a post referencing referees, which was subsequently removed.

"It’s just a lack of awareness and just some frustration," Nacua said about the post-match social media post.

"I know there are moments when I feel, man, you watch other games and you see the calls some guys get, and you wish you could get some of those – but that’s just how football is played."

Nacua starred for LA Rams on Thursday after earlier apologizing for the gesture he made on a livestream ( Getty Images )

Earlier on Thursday, Nacua had posted his apology on Instagram. "I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," he stated.

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The statement was displayed on a blue square, the logo for the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate.

Nacua had appeared on a livestream earlier this week hosted by internet personality Adin Ross, who suggested the receiver perform the gesture as a touchdown celebration. Nacua agreed and demonstrated how it would look.

His comments on the livestream and after the game overshadowed his on-field heroics in post-match analysis, but Rams coach Sean McVay dismissed the idea it was a distraction as Los Angeles prepared for the crucial fixture against their divisional rivals.

"It wasn’t a distraction at all," McVay said. "Did you think his play showed he was distracted? I didn’t think so either. He went off today."

Beyond setting a personal best for receiving yards, Nacua reached 4,000 career receiving yards in just 42 games, equalling the record held by Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson for the fastest to achieve this milestone.

According to the team, he also became only the third receiver ever to record 160 or more receiving yards in three consecutive games.

US Congressman Eric Swalwell was among those who criticised Nacua, highlighting its particular insensitivity in light of the tragic attack in Sydney, Australia, which claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre," Swalwell wrote on X. "He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped."

Eric Swalwell hit out at Nacua for his gesture ( AP )

The NFL released a statement condemning "all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual."

The league added: "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

Nacua had also criticized NFL referees on the livestream, labelling them "the worst" and suggesting they make incorrect calls because "they want to be on TV, too."

After Thursday’s game, McVay reiterated Nacua’s apology.

"He was very apologetic," McVay said. "He’s a young guy that’s a great kid that’s continuing to learn about just the platform that he has.

“I love him, we’re going to continue to put our arm around him to help him learn and grow, but we never want to do things that ever offend anybody and I know he feels that same way."