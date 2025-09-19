Philadelphia Eagles should have been punished for ‘tush push’, NFL says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles should have been penalized for at least one false start when they used the tush push against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, the NFL said in a training video to officials.

Ramon George, the NFL’s vice president of officiating training and development, highlighted a missed false start by Eagles right guard Tyler Steen on a third-and-1 with 5:34 left in the third quarter and Philadelphia leading 20-10.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl rematch 20-17.

“Prior to the snap, looks like we have movement by the right guard. We also have movement coming across from the defensive side. This is a very hard play to officiate. I get it,” George said.

“You have a defender who tries to punch the ball but more so we have a false start coming from the right guard. You want to make sure that we officiate these plays tight and make sure that every aspect of the offensive team is legal and any movement, any lineman that’s not correct, we want to shut it down as a false start.”

The Eagles are regular users of the ‘tush push’ ( AP Photo/Matt Rourke )

George pointed out several plays that were called correctly or incorrectly over the first two weeks of the season during a 19-minute video sent to officials and teams that was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday night.

In a different rules video for officials, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailaita should’ve been called for holding on a play against Dallas in Week 1.

Also, the New Orleans Saints got away with a fumble on a backward pass in their season opener against Arizona.

With the Cardinals leading 20-10 and 9:01 left in the game, Spencer Rattler threw a backward pass to Chris Olave, who dropped it when he was hit. The pass was ruled incomplete and the Cardinals didn’t request a video review.

If they did, they would’ve been awarded the ball inside the 10 because a defender picked it up.

The miscue didn’t affect the outcome; the Cardinals won 20-13.