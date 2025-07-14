Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New NHL season set for opening day triple header in early October

The season begins with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

Reuters
Monday 14 July 2025 13:24 EDT
Comments
The action begins with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers
The action begins with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The National Hockey League season is set to commence on October 7 with a tripleheader, featuring Mike Sullivan's debut as head coach of the New York Rangers against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The opening night action begins with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at 5 pm ET. This is followed by the Penguins and Rangers clashing at Madison Square Garden at 8 pm ET, and the evening concludes with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 pm ET.

All three fixtures will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the United States, and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The full 2025-26 regular-season schedule is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Hockey In The South
Hockey In The South (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prior to their game, the Florida Panthers will raise their second championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena, having beaten the Edmonton Oilers in six games last month to claim the Stanley Cup.

Sullivan, 57, coached the Penguins from 2015-25, winning two Stanley Cups. He parted ways with the team on April 28 after they missed the playoffs for a third straight season. On May 2, Sullivan was hired to replace Peter Laviolette as the Rangers' coach, who missed the 2025 playoffs after reaching the Eastern Conference finals the previous year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in