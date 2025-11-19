The top watched NFL international game revealed as record number of fans tune in

The 2025 NFL International Games have established a new viewership record for the NFL Network, attracting an average of 6.2 million viewers across television and digital platforms.
This marks a significant 32 per cent increase from the 2024 games.
The six-game series, which included fixtures in Dublin, three in London, one in Berlin, and one in Madrid, saw strong engagement.
Notably, the Miami Dolphins' 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium averaged 5.9 million viewers, making it the top watched international game of the season.
This placed it among the top five international games ever aired by the network, with its final 13 minutes peaking at over 8 million viewers.
The NFL International Series first started in 2007, with games held at Wembley Stadium in London from 2007 to 2015.
The series has expanded to more venues in London over the years, with Twickenham hosting a game for the first time in 2016 before Tottenham Hotspur Stadium got in on the action for the first time three years later.
Tottenham has continued to host games since, and has a deal with the NFL until 2029.
NFL games have also been held in Brazil, Ireland, Germany and Spain, while Australia is due to host its first fixture next year at the world famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.
There have been rumours that the Super Bowl could eventually be played outside the US, but there are no immediate plans for that to happen.
The venues for the next three Super Bowls have already been announced, with the 2026 showpiece event due to be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The 2027 Super Bowl will be in California as well, but in the city of Inglewood at SoFi Stadium, while the 2028 Super Bowl is set to take place at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
