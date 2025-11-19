The top watched NFL international game revealed as record number of fans tune in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 NFL International Games have established a new viewership record for the NFL Network, attracting an average of 6.2 million viewers across television and digital platforms.

This marks a significant 32 per cent increase from the 2024 games.

The six-game series, which included fixtures in Dublin, three in London, one in Berlin, and one in Madrid, saw strong engagement.

Notably, the Miami Dolphins' 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium averaged 5.9 million viewers, making it the top watched international game of the season.

This placed it among the top five international games ever aired by the network, with its final 13 minutes peaking at over 8 million viewers.

The NFL International Series first started in 2007, with games held at Wembley Stadium in London from 2007 to 2015.

open image in gallery NFL Network announced impressive viewing figures for International Games in 2025 ( Action Images via Reuters )

The series has expanded to more venues in London over the years, with Twickenham hosting a game for the first time in 2016 before Tottenham Hotspur Stadium got in on the action for the first time three years later.

Tottenham has continued to host games since, and has a deal with the NFL until 2029.

NFL games have also been held in Brazil, Ireland, Germany and Spain, while Australia is due to host its first fixture next year at the world famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There have been rumours that the Super Bowl could eventually be played outside the US, but there are no immediate plans for that to happen.

The venues for the next three Super Bowls have already been announced, with the 2026 showpiece event due to be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The 2027 Super Bowl will be in California as well, but in the city of Inglewood at SoFi Stadium, while the 2028 Super Bowl is set to take place at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.