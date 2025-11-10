NFL star handed one-game ban for throwing punch at opponent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne has been handed a one-game suspension without pay by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Payne was flagged and ejected from the game in the second quarter after striking Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The league stated that Payne violated "Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship," including "throwing a punch, or a forearm," and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits "striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s)."

The Commanders (3-7) suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Sunday, a 44-22 setback that marked their fourth straight defeat by at least 21 points.

Following the game, Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw suggested officials observed St. Brown "hitting him first”, instigating Payne.

open image in gallery Daron Payne was ejected during the second quarter on Sunday ( Getty )

Payne has the option to appeal the suspension to one of the jointly appointed hearing officers.

Should the on-field discipline be upheld, he would be eligible to rejoin the Commanders' active roster on Monday, 17 November, after the 16 November game in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins, which precedes Washington's bye week.

The 28-year-old, a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, has recorded 30 tackles and one sack in 10 starts this season, his eighth with Washington since being drafted 13th overall in 2018. Payne has missed only one game in his career - Week 12 in 2019.

With Payne due to serve his suspension for the game against Miami Dolphins on 16 November, he is set to be available to play again when the Commanders host Denver Broncos on 1 December.

The Commanders have three more games after playing Denver Broncos before their Christmas Day fixture against Dallas Cowboys.