Interim head coach Mike Kafka has dismissed New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, just two weeks after head coach Brian Daboll was fired for similar issues with blown leads.
Bowen’s dismissal follows the Giants’ fifth road loss this season where they squandered a lead of at least 10 points, most recently on Sunday in Detroit.
Kafka stated it was "my decision to make this move”, after consulting general manager Joe Schoen, adding he, "felt like this was the right time”.
Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will immediately take over as interim defensive coordinator. Internal frustrations were evident, with Kafka revealing defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was "in tears on the sideline" after not being utilised.
Lawrence informed Kafka during the game that he was carrying an injury, but the Giants had still planned to bring him in for obvious passing downs.
However, Lawrence went unused and the tactics backfired as Detroit came from behind to secure the victory.
The 2-10 Giants, eliminated from postseason contention, have lost an NFL-high five games after leading in the fourth quarter.
Kafka, elevated from offensive coordinator after Daboll’s firing, saw the team lose 34-27 in overtime to the Lions, their sixth consecutive defeat.
Under Bowen, the Giants’ defence ranks 30th in points allowed (27.8) this season, having been 24th in his first year.
Ahead of their Week 13 clash against the New England Patriots next Monday, Kafka asserted his team’s "only focus is to go 1-0 this week”.
He also said he was encouraged by several players reporting to the team’s training facility early on Monday to get a headstart on preparations for next week’s clash with the Patriots.
Following their trip to New England, the Giants have two straight home games against the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings as they aim to finish the year strongly.
