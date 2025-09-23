Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has not ruled out playing in the 2025-26 season, despite recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in May. He told ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday not to count him out.
"First thing, I haven't said I'm not playing this season," the six-time All-Star forward, 27, said, when asked about Boston's outlook.
Tatum, spotted in a walking boot last month, stressed he won't hurry a recovery process typically taking a year or more. "The most important thing is a full recovery. And I'm not rushing it ... at all," he affirmed. "But also, I don't go to rehab six days a week for nothing."
Tatum said he has been comparing notes with three other NBA players recovering from the same injuries sustained last season: Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Dejounte Murray.
"We've all been in communication ... Dejounte, Dame, Tyrese ... we're all at different points in our recovery," he said Tuesday. "I text them all the time to ask what can you do, and what are you doing in your workouts. We're all in the same boat, just kind of checking in on each other."
Boston opens the regular season against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22.
Tatum, who helped the Celtics win the NBA championship in 2023-24, averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists in 72 games last season.
