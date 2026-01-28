New survey reveals significant decline in girls playing high school basketball

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Participation in girls' high school basketball across the United States has plummeted by at least 21 per cent since 2000, according to annual surveys conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSHSA).

The federation, which relies on self-reported figures from individual schools, noted a decline from 451,600 players across 16,526 schools in 2000 to 356,240 players at 18,208 schools by 2025.

While acknowledging that not all schools report data annually and the figures are "not perfect", the trend is largely corroborated by other sources.

Annual surveys from the National Sporting Goods Association (NSGA) indicate an even more significant drop, showing overall basketball participation for girls aged 12-17 fell by 45 per cent, from 3.1 million in 2001 to 1.7 million in 2024.

Despite the national decline, the NFSHSA survey identified increased participation in girls' basketball in nine states since 2000.

There has been a significant decline in girls playing basketball in high school

However, some of these increases may be skewed by higher reporting rates; Florida, for instance, gained 559 players but saw 235 more schools report in 2025 compared to 2000, and Arizona gained 214 players with 78 additional reporting schools.

Conversely, Mississippi recorded a genuine increase of 2,819 players since 2000, despite 25 fewer schools reporting.

Rickey Neaves, executive director of the state activities association, corroborated the figures, attributing the growth to the improved standing of women’s college basketball in Mississippi over the past three decades and enhanced cooperation between AAU volleyball and high school basketball coaches.

The most substantial declines, according to NFSHSA surveys, include: Kansas (43 per cent), Louisiana (42 per cent), North Dakota (40 per cent), Indiana (39 per cent), Iowa (38 per cent), Texas (36 per cent), Michigan (34 per cent), Missouri (34 per cent), Montana (33 per cent), and Nebraska (32 per cent).

For example, Kansas saw participation drop from 10,120 players at 350 schools in 1999-2000 to 5,788 players at 337 schools in 2024-25.