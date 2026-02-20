Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The City of Beverly Hills has issued an apology to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown after admitting it provided "inaccurate information" regarding the shutdown of an event he hosted on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game.

The city's initial claim that the gathering lacked a permit was retracted in a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"Upon further internal review, the City has determined that its prior public communication contained inaccurate information," the statement read.

It clarified that "specifically, no permit application was submitted nor denied for the event and the residence does not have any prior related violations on record." This marked a significant shift from earlier assertions.

However, Brown's company, Jaylen Brown Enterprises, responded later on Thursday via the X platform, taking issue with another aspect of the city's statement.

Brown's team are still not fully satisfied with Beverly Hills' new statement

While acknowledging the clarification, the company disputed the city's continued insistence that the event, which promoted Brown's performance brand 741 and was held at Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s home, was ultimately shut down due to a perceived code violation.

"No alleged proof of any violation was ever produced to the homeowner, our team or legal counsel," the statement asserted.

"Without observation, documentation, or confirmed violations, enforcement action based on belief alone raises serious due-process concerns."

This latest exchange follows a series of conflicting accounts. On Sunday, Beverly Hills had told The Boston Globe that a permit application was submitted and denied "due to previous violations associated with events at the address," leading to the event's shutdown.

Brown had previously countered this to ESPN, stating: "That was not true. We didn’t need a permit because the owner of the house, that was his space.

“We were family friends. He opened up the festivities to us so we didn’t have to. We never applied for one."

Jaylen Brown Enterprises concluded its statement by indicating it remains "open to a constructive resolution with the City of Beverly Hills."