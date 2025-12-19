Miami basketball star begins chemotherapy after blood cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miami Hurricanes basketball star Marcus Allen has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced on Friday.

The sophomore forward's diagnosis came following routine medical tests, according to the Hurricanes and Allen's family.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a blood cancer that develops within the lymphatic system.

It often causes white blood cells to grow uncontrollably and can lead to symptoms including fever, night sweats and weight loss.

Allen, a Miami native who transferred from Missouri this year, had been averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds across 18.9 minutes per game. He has already commenced chemotherapy treatments.

Miami coach Jai Lucas expressed the team's full support for Allen. "Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time," Lucas stated.

He added that Allen’s "toughness and selflessness" would aid him in defeating the disease, with the entire programme committed to his health.

A highly-touted four-star recruit, Allen led Miami Norland High to a state championship in 2024, where he averaged 22.7 points and 13.2 rebounds.

He also participated in the Allen Iverson Classic All-American game and helped AZ Compass Prep reach the GEICO nationals title game in 2023.

Allen's family released a statement, thanking supporters for their prayers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to “directly support treatment, travel and living expenses for Marcus and the Allen Family.”

A statement released by the Allen family read: “The Allen family is incredibly grateful for the love and support they have received and appreciate your thoughts, prayers and generosity.

"We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH.”