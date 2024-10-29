Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Shohei Ohtani said he is not in pain after suffering a shoulder injury in game two of the World Series but the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger did not rule out the possibility he will need surgery to deal with the issue.

Ohtani was able to take the field for game three on Monday as the Dodgers beat the Yankees 4-2 in New York to move to the brink of the title at 3-0 ahead in the best-of-seven series. However, he delivered a low-key performance by his lofty standards.

The 30-year-old lit up Major League Baseball this year as he became the first man to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, but has not pitched since September 2023 after undergoing right elbow surgery.

His presence in the Fall Classic set ratings records in his native Japan but the slugger was left writhing in pain when he hurt his shoulder while attempting to steal second base in Saturday’s game in Los Angeles.

“The pain has subsided, so I felt pretty good about it,” Ohtani told reporters via a translator. “I taped myself up today. So it did feel different from compared to when I don’t tape myself.”

Freddie Freeman hit a home run for the third straight game to help put the Dodgers one win away from the World Series crown at Yankee Stadium. Freeman’s two-run, first-inning shot sent a chill through the Bronx as he became only the third player to homer in the first three games of the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers also got an RBI from Mookie Betts in the third inning and another from Enrique Hernandez in the sixth before outfielder Alex Verdugo gave the Yankees a glimmer of hope with a two-run homer in the ninth but it was too little, too late as they were unable to catch fire in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, National League MVP favourite Ohtani said he would likely undergo additional testing after the season is over to determine whether surgery would be necessary.

open image in gallery Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder stealing second base in game two of the World Series ( AP )

Ohtani appeared to be wearing a brace as he was introduced to the crowd in the Bronx on Monday but later clarified to reporters that it was a device to keep his shoulder warm.

He got on base in his first at-bat with a four-pitch walk but grounded out in the third, struck out in the fourth and fouled out in the seventh. He got on base in the ninth when he was struck by a pitch. The Dodgers will look to seal the title in game four in New York on Tuesday.

“It’s just really focusing on winning the game tomorrow as a team, and there’s nothing better than to be able to have the opportunity to do so,” said Ohtani.

Reuters