How much is Shohei Ohtani’s ‘50-50’ ball worth?

Shohei Ohtani wrote his name into the baseball history books on Thursday after becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star’s record-breaking moment has made headlines across the world, but he will have to pay a huge sum to retrieve the vital home run ball from the fan who caught it.

Ken Goldin, whose collectibles auction house Goldin have sold some of baseball’s most iconic memorabilia–including the fabled T206 Honus Wagner trading card for $7.25 million–provided an initial value in the region of $250,000 each for Ohtani’s bat and ball from the game.

"This accomplishment will cement his place in history as a one-of-a-kind talent," Goldin said, reported by cllct. "His items are in exceptionally high demand throughout the world, due to his universal appeal."

Not content with a stunning season, Ohtani’s incredible stats from the 20-4 victory over Miami have led many to consider it one of the best individual performances of all time. He became the first player to have a three-homer, two-steal game in baseball history, a performance that will likely push the value of his memorabilia up even more.

Ohtani celebrates a homerun ( AP )

He may have a hard time getting hold of the special ball, though. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported the fan who made the catch left the stadium with the ball still in his possession, after the Dodgers failed to negotiate a deal to lock it down.

The ball itself is already authenticated, with the MLB using specially marked balls after Ohtani hit his 49th home run. This should make it incredibly easy to identify if the fan decides to cash in. The same system was used when Aaron Judge set the American League record with his 62nd home run in 2022, a ball which Goldin sold for $1.5 million.

Ohtani became one of the world’s highest-paid athletes in December 2023 after leaving the Los Angeles Angels and signing a 10-year $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Although the 50-50 was in sight, he was shocked by his performance against Miami.

“To be honest, I’m the one probably most surprised," Ohtani said, per BBC Sport. "I have no idea where this came from, but I’m glad that I performed well."

The future hall of famer received the plaudits of the MLB, who congratulated him on an incredible moment of sporting history.

“While Shohei Ohtani has been a groundbreaking player for many years, his latest feat as the first 50-50 player in the history of Major League Baseball reflects not just his amazing power-and-speed talent, but his character, his drive, and his commitment to all-around excellence,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate Shohei on this remarkable achievement. We are proud that he continues to take our game to new heights."

Perhaps his biggest test of the season will be getting hold of the ball he walloped for the groundbreaking moment. One thing’s for sure: the fan who caught it has a huge payday coming their way if they want it.