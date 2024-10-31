Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Los Angeles Dodgers sealed their eighth World Series title as they beat the New York Yankees 7-6 to clinch a 4-1 series victory.

The Dodgers came from 5-0 down in game five at Yankee Stadium as the hosts made a string of defensive errors.

They were not ahead on the night until the eighth inning and starting pitcher Walker Buehler, pitching in relief for the first time in six years, clinched the victory with three quick outs in the final inning.

“The success of the postseason is very similar to how we were able to pull it off during the regular season,” Ohtani said, via interpreter Will Ireton. "Again: The strength of the organization. Extremely honored to be a part of this.”

While Freddie Freeman, who struck home runs in the first four games to secure the MVP award, claimed the victory was a “dream”.

"Those are the kind of things, when you're 5 years old with your two older brothers and you're playing whiffle ball in the backyard," Freeman said, "those are the scenarios you dream about. Two outs, bases loaded in a World Series game.

"Sitting here now, I've just been blessed to be able to play this game a long time and be in certain situations because of the group of guys, the organization. Just from top to bottom, to be put into a situation. ... I mean, I got asked about the RBIs, and the RBIs are because there were guys on base. That's my teammates."

Having lost the first three games of the series, the Yankees kept their slim hopes alive with a win in game four on Tuesday night.

They looked to be carrying that momentum into Wednesday as they took a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Aaron Judge and Bahamas-born British international Jazz Chisholm Jr hit back-to-back home runs.

Alex Verdugo added another run before Giancarlo also went deep in the third inning to make it 5-0.

But defensive errors by Judge, who dropped a straightforward catch in the outfield, short stop Anthony Volpe and pitcher Gerrit Cole handed the Dodgers five unearned runs in the fifth inning.

open image in gallery Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates their win against the New York Yankees (Ashley Landis/AP) ( AP )

Stanton’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning edged the Yankees back in front, but the Dodgers loaded the bases – helped by another error by catcher Austin Wells – in the eighth inning, allowing Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts to drive in two more runs.

The Yankees briefly threatened to rally in the eighth inning, but were unable to draw level before Buehler put the seal on the Dodgers success.

Freeman, who set a World Series record with home runs in the first four games, was named MVP.