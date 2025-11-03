Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate World Series victory as 2026 favorites are revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh from clinching the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are already being tipped for an unprecedented three-peat, with bookmakers swiftly installing them as overwhelming favorites for the 2026 title.

Their recent triumph saw them outlast the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game series, culminating in a dramatic 5-4 victory in 11 innings in Toronto on Saturday night.

Having also defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, a rematch in the 2026 Fall Classic is already being heavily favored by oddsmakers.

FanDuel and BetMGM both place the Dodgers at +350 to secure the 2026 World Series, while the Yankees are their closest rivals, priced at +700 by FanDuel and +750 by BetMGM.

The Dodgers possess a formidable roster, positioning them strongly to become the first team since the Yankees (1998-2000) to win three consecutive World Series crowns.

LA Dodgers stars celebrate winning a second straight World Series ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

National League MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani is expected to increase his pitching workload, complementing his hitting prowess. Key players such as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Game 7 hero Will Smith remain central to their lineup, while World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow will bolster a powerful pitching rotation alongside Ohtani.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will rely on American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge, supported by Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm.

Their rotation is set to be strengthened by Gerrit Cole's anticipated return from injury in May, joining Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.

Beyond the top two, the Philadelphia Phillies (+1000 FanDuel, +1100 BetMGM) and New York Mets (+1100 FanDuel, +1400 BetMGM) are considered the strongest National League contenders.

In the American League, the Seattle Mariners (+1200 FanDuel, +1300 BetMGM) and Houston Astros (+1300 for both) are seen as potential challengers, with the Mariners possibly needing another historic season from AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.

Despite taking a lead into the ninth inning of Game 7, the Toronto Blue Jays are surprisingly long shots at +2000 with both bookmakers.

This might be influenced by the potential departure of star shortstop Bo Bichette as a free agent, though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, a renowned postseason clutch hitter, remain. Notably, the Blue Jays were similarly underestimated for the 2025 season, listed at +6600 by FanDuel.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, and Washington Nationals face the longest odds, all at +50000.