Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is scheduled for surgery on Monday to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand, but expressed optimism about his chances of playing again next week.

The Chargers secured their fourth victory in five games on Sunday, defeating the Raiders 31-14, a fixture in which Herbert played the final three quarters with a hard cast on his left hand, exclusively taking snaps from the shotgun formation.

"I think it’s one of those things where you just stabilize it (and play)," Herbert stated. "I’m not the doctor, unfortunately, but they were hopeful, so I think that’s a good thing."

The exact moment of the injury remains unclear, though it is believed to have occurred late in the Chargers’ opening drive when Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn tackled Herbert after a short scramble.

Despite this, Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the subsequent play, only to be taken off the field by trainers moments later.

Trey Lance briefly stepped in for Herbert at the start of the Chargers’ second drive against Las Vegas.

open image in gallery Jim Harbaugh praised Herbert for playing on through the pain barrier ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After Lance advanced the team past midfield and completed his sole pass, Herbert returned to the sideline, taking practice snaps before rejoining the game with a protective glove over his cast.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh lauded his quarterback’s resilience, remarking, "What I know is that he’s as tough as they come. He taped it up, (put on a) glove and played a great game."

Upon his return, Herbert quickly connected with Keenan Allen and Oronde Gadsden, though he later threw an interception to Kyu Blu Kelly, who intercepted a pass intended for Ladd McConkey at the goal line.

This difficult pick was Herbert’s only turnover, despite his limited ability to grip the ball.

"Ball security is at a paramount, and I think I did a good enough job of that today in the pocket," Herbert commented. "Just get the ball to the running backs."

The Chargers and Raiders were level at half-time, but Herbert orchestrated two lengthy scoring drives in the second half. His offence converted 12 of 17 third downs, outgaining Las Vegas 341-156.

This season, Herbert has accumulated 2,842 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his sixth year with the Chargers.

Herbert has a history of playing through hand injuries, having worn a splint on a broken finger on his left hand in 2023 after it became caught in a Raiders defender’s helmet.

However, he also missed the final four games of that season after breaking a finger on his right hand against Denver, marking his only career injury absence.

"In terms of experience, I’ve gone through so many things," Herbert reflected. "I think it will be helpful, but at the end of the day, just got to go out there and make sure everything is good, you’re comfortable, and as long as the trainers and doctors are feeling it’s safe to return to play, I trust those guys completely."

While the Chargers missed the playoffs in 2023, Herbert’s current team is in a playoff position with five games remaining, and he is determined not to miss an opportunity to pursue his first postseason victory.

Los Angeles faces a challenging schedule, a "gauntlet" of five opponents currently boasting winning records, beginning with a home game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles, next Monday night.

"I’m treating it as if I’m playing Monday," Herbert affirmed. "I think they were very hopeful for that, so I think that’s just something we’ll see tomorrow and get a feel for."