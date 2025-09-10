Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter fined but avoids suspension for spitting incident
Jalen Carter was fined after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seconds into the NFL’s season opener
Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 but avoided a suspension after spitting on Dak Prescott seconds into the NFL’s season opener Thursday night, sources have revealed.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t release the fine.
The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was ejected from Philadelphia Eagles’s 24-20 victory over Dallas Cowboys after only six seconds because of the incident.
He should be on the field when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, unless the team imposes its own suspension.