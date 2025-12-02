Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo: Bet $10 on Ducks vs Blues Get $100

Missouri sports betting is live, launching on the same day the St. Louis Blues conclude a home stand against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

To mark the occasion, new customers can claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, which now gives users up to $300 in FanCash across their first three days on the app, awarded as $100 in FanCash per day when placing qualifying wagers.

Bettors looking to wager on the Blues can sign up to Fanatics Missouri, make a $10+ cash wager and immediately become eligible for the first $100 FanCash reward if their bet qualifies.

The offer is available to new customers aged 21+ who are physically located in Missouri.

Below, we break down the matchup, explain how the new Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo works, outline key terms, and walk you through claiming one of the top Missouri sportsbook offers available on launch day.

Anaheim Ducks vs St. Louis Blues Betting Preview

Venue: Enterprise Center

Puck drop: 7pm CST

How to watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

St. Louis have had a tough start to the season and are 9-10-7 after beating the Utah Mammoths 1-0 last time out.

The Blues sit seventh in the Central Division but do have a good record against the Ducks on home ice, winning the last five games at the Enterprise Center.

Anaheim enter the matchup after a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks to move to 15–9–1 for the season, although they remain top of the Pacific Division heading into tonight’s game.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts

Offer: Bet $10+ daily, Get $100 FanCash per day (up to $300 total) Promo Code: Not required Eligible State: Missouri Promotion Period: Live now Minimum Daily Wager: $10 cash Minimum Odds: -500 or longer Daily Maximum Reward: $100 FanCash FanCash Expiration: 7 days from issuance

How does the Fanatics Missouri promo work?

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors looking to claim the Fanatics Missouri offer. Remember to register so you’re ready to bet on Blues vs Ducks.

Step 1: Register a new Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri account. New users must verify their identity and location in Missouri.

Step 2: Place a $10+ cash wager. There is no required deposit amount, but you must place a cash bet of $10+ to activate the offer.

Step 3: Ensure the promo toggle is activated. Fanatics will auto-apply the promo on Day 1, but bettors must manually toggle it on Days 2 and 3.

Step 4: Wager must settle. Your qualifying bet must settle to trigger the FanCash reward.

Step 5: Receive up to $100 FanCash. If your wager qualifies, FanCash is issued within 72 hours.

Step 6: Repeat for up to 3 days. Bettors can receive up to three $100 FanCash rewards, one per day, within their first three days on the app.

Using Your FanCash Rewards

FanCash rewards are credited within 72 hours after each day’s qualifying wager. They can be used as bonus bets on the sportsbook or spent on merchandise at Fanatics.com.

When using FanCash for betting, only winnings convert to cash. FanCash itself is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after being issued.

FanCash bonus bets must be placed at minimum odds of -500 or longer and can be used across NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, soccer, and more.

The app automatically applies the oldest FanCash first to help avoid expiration.

Key Terms and Conditions

Here is a concise breakdown of the key terms related to the Fanatics Missouri betting promo. Full T&Cs are available on the app.

New customers only, must be 21+

Must be physically located in Missouri

No promo code required

Must place one $10+ cash wager per day for up to three days

Minimum odds: -500

Promo toggle required on Days 2 and 3

FanCash issued within 72 hours; expires after 7 days

FanCash is non-withdrawable; winnings only convert to cash

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited

Excludes wagers using bonus bets, boosts, cash-outs, or voided bets

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the Fanatics Missouri offer, make sure you gamble responsibly with any NHL bonus bets.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

