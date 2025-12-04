It’s finally time for Missourians to start placing their first legal wagers as sports betting went live on December 1, just in time for a crucial NFC conference showdown between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys on this week’s instalment of Thursday Night Football.

Fanatics Sportsbook, one of several sportsbooks to be licensed in Missouri for the official launch, is offering its new customers a promo of up $300 in Fan Cash across three consecutive bets with a qualifying bet and deposit of $10.

There is no promo code required; all you need is to be a new customer over 21 located in Missouri. Below, we guide you through how the promo works, how to claim it, how you can use your rewards and a preview of the upcoming Cowboys and Lions game.

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Lions Preview

The clash at Ford Field is almost a playoff game for both sides as each team needs to win to boost their hopes of reaching the postseason in the NFC Conference.

Dallas boosted their hopes of reaching the playoffs with an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs last time out, following on from their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ second defeat in a row to the Bears has narrowed Dallas’ hopes of winning the NFC East to 19%, but overall, the Cowboys only have a 24% chance of reaching the playoffs either as a Division winner or as a Wildcard with a 6-5-1 record at present.

The Lions have a 25 per cent chance of reaching the playoffs following their defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, dropping them to 7-5.

Dan Campbell’s men are riddled with injuries and have fallen off the pace of the Bears and Packers in the race for the NFC North. A defeat to Dallas would almost certainly knock them out of the picture due to tie-breakers.

How does the Fanatics Missouri promo work?

To be able to bet on the Cowboys at Lions game, players will need to register and verify their account with Fanatics Sportsbook before making a minimum deposit of $10.

Once this is completed, you can secure $100 in FanCash per day for three days when you place a wager of at least $10 at odds of -500 or longer. It is crucial that bettors remember to toggle the promo option on the bet slip for each day's chosen wager, or it will not qualify.

Once the wager is settled, you will receive $100 in FanCash that can be used on more wagers or on Fanatics Merchandise. Do not worry if you miss a day; it does not cancel the promotion.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts Offer: Bet $30 for three-straight days to secure $300 FanCash Promo Code: No code required Eligible State: Missouri Promotion Period: Live now Minimum Deposit: $10 Minimum Odds: -500 or longer Daily Qualifying Bet: $10 minimum FanCash Expiration: 7 days from issuance

Using Your FanCash Rewards

Once your qualifying wager is complete, your FanCash will be credited to your account within 72 hours and can be used immediately for bonus bets or to buy merchandise at Fanatics.com.

FanCash can be used to bet on singles and parlays across all major markets, including the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA, soccer and more, as long as the odds meet the minimum requirement of -500. Any winnings generated from FanCash bonus bets can be withdrawn as cash.

FanCash expires in 7 days and tokens are applied automatically in order of earliest expiration.

Key Terms & Conditions for Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

No promo code required.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Daily qualifying wager must be at least $10.

Minimum odds: -500.

Promo toggle must be used in the bet slip.

FanCash refunds issued within 72 hours.

FanCash is non-withdrawable; winnings only convert to cash.

FanCash expires after 7 days.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited.

Fanatics may restrict or exclude users.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you do plan on participating in this offer from Fanatics Sportsbook or any other Missouri betting sites, then it is crucial that you maintain responsible gambling practices.

Missouri sports betting is a form of entertainment and should not be treated as a way to make money. You should never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose and never chase losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by the abundance of sportsbook promos on offer.

If things begin to feel out of control, then all licensed sportsbooks will have responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions to help manage your gambling.

There are also state and national resources available below, where you can find free and confidential support:

