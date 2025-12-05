Cleveland Cavaliers hit with $250,000 NBA fine after rule violation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been handed a substantial $250,000 fine by the NBA for breaching the league's player participation policy.

The penalty was issued after the team rested All-Star guard Darius Garland during a nationally televised fixture against the Toronto Raptors on 24 November.

This marks the second occasion this season the Cavaliers have been penalised for such a violation.

They previously incurred a $100,000 fine on 18 November for resting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley during a game against the Miami Heat on 12 November.

open image in gallery Cleveland Cavaliers have been fined for resting Darius Garland ( AP )

A league investigation confirmed that Garland was deemed fit to play in one of the team's back-to-back games.

While he featured against the LA Clippers on 23 November, he was absent from the following night's game in Toronto, which was broadcast nationally in both the US and Canada.

Garland is classified as a 'star player' under the policy. The Raptors ultimately secured a 110-99 victory, extending their winning streak to eight games.

Cleveland also played that match without De’Andre Hunter, who was rested, and Jarrett Allen, sidelined with a sprained finger.

Since playing the Raptors without Garland last month, the Cavaliers have been involved in four matches, including an NBA Cup fixture.

They have struggled in recent weeks, losing three of their last four games.

Cleveland have been beaten by the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtic and the Portland Trail Blazers, but they did manage to pick up a victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The team, who currently have a 13-10 record in the NBA this season, will return to action on Friday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs, and they will be at home again on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors

They will then have a break of almost a week before traveling to face the Washington Wizards.