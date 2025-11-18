Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders has home burglarized during his NFL debut

The home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was burgled while he was playing in an NFL game on Sunday

Joe Reedy
Tuesday 18 November 2025 08:42 EST
Comments
Shedeur Sanders had his home burgled during an NFL game on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders had his home burgled during an NFL game on Sunday (AP)

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced a difficult NFL debut on Sunday, compounded by his suburban home being burgled during the game.

His suburban Cleveland home was burgled while the Browns hosted the Baltimore Ravens, an incident confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday by an anonymous source.

The ongoing investigation, first reported by Pro Football Talk, has yet to identify suspects or confirm stolen items.

Sanders joins a growing list of NFL players whose homes have been targeted during games. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan have all experienced similar break-ins since the start of last season.

Patrick Mahomes also experienced a break-in at his home during a game last year
Patrick Mahomes also experienced a break-in at his home during a game last year (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The rookie, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, entered the game with a little under 13 minutes remaining on the clock in the third quarter on Sunday after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion.

He completed his first two passes, but quickly faltered, finishing with four completions from 16 attempts for 47 yards, one interception, and two sacks, as the Ravens secured a 23-16 victory.

Sanders ended with a 13.5 passer rating as his team slipped to another defeat in front of their home fans.

The Browns have now lost eight of their 10 games this season and are on a three-game losing streak.

Sanders is expected to speak to reporters on Wednesday. He could make his first NFL start if Gabriel fails to clear concussion protocols before Sunday's game against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The Browns will have back-to-back home games after this weekend as they are due to host the San Francisco 49ers on November 30 before the Tennessee Titans come to town seven days later.

They will hope to use these games to build momentum heading into the final weeks of 2025 after a disappointing season to date.

