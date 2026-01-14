The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
College football fans stunned as prices for two tickets to championship game climb over $20K – with parking costing $747
The Indiana Hoosiers, seeking their first national title, are in the CFP championship for the first time
College football fans still hoping to attend Monday’s CFP National Championship matchup between the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers face sticker shock, with tickets costing thousands of dollars and parking adding hundreds more.
The game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is essentially sold out through official channels, driving resale prices on secondary platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats sharply higher, with the cheapest pair of two tickets next to eachl other in the upper bowl still starting at about $2,900 at the time of publication.
Even for a single attendee, most upper-bowl tickets on resale platforms still start at nearly $3,000.
Fans hoping for premium seats will face even steeper costs. On the secondary market, many lower-bowl tickets are listed from nearly $5,000 each to more than $20,000 per seat for access to the 72 Club, which includes luxury amenities such as all-inclusive food and alcoholic drinks.
Then there’s parking. South Florida sports radio host Andy Slater reported Monday that parking at Hard Rock Stadium for the title game starts at $747 on StubHub, with cheaper options across the street available for about $280.
As of Wednesday, StubHub parking prices had dropped slightly, with most nearby lots listed at $693, but only one spot left per lot. The best option is Lot 95, located over 15 minutes from the stadium, with HRS Express shuttles providing direct access to and from the stadium.
UM students were also surprised to learn their typically free football tickets would cost nearly $500 for the national championship, with student Linnie Supall telling Local 10 News that she experienced a 30-minute wait and a website crash before securing a seat.
“To get the tickets was so stressful because we thought maybe with the discount it was going to be a little bit cheaper, ”Luisa Arana, another UM student, told the outlet. “I don’t know, I saw it was $400, almost $500, and I was like, I can’t, but I would love to go.”
Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP, defended the pricing strategy while speaking to Local 10 News.
“We look at pricing and we price our tickets competitively, but then they go to market and the market takes over from there,” he said. “We’re very happy that we’re able to have our fans come in and have people pay what they think they should pay to come to this game.”
Kickoff is set for Monday at 7:45 p.m. EST, broadcast on ESPN and streaming its platforms.
