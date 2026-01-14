Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

College football fans still hoping to attend Monday’s CFP National Championship matchup between the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers face sticker shock, with tickets costing thousands of dollars and parking adding hundreds more.

The game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is essentially sold out through official channels, driving resale prices on secondary platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats sharply higher, with the cheapest pair of two tickets next to eachl other in the upper bowl still starting at about $2,900 at the time of publication.

Even for a single attendee, most upper-bowl tickets on resale platforms still start at nearly $3,000.

Fans hoping for premium seats will face even steeper costs. On the secondary market, many lower-bowl tickets are listed from nearly $5,000 each to more than $20,000 per seat for access to the 72 Club, which includes luxury amenities such as all-inclusive food and alcoholic drinks.

Then there’s parking. South Florida sports radio host Andy Slater reported Monday that parking at Hard Rock Stadium for the title game starts at $747 on StubHub, with cheaper options across the street available for about $280.

open image in gallery Resale tickets for the 2026 CFP National Championship between Miami and Indiana top $20,000 each, with most upper-bowl pairs starting around $2,900 ( Getty Images )

As of Wednesday, StubHub parking prices had dropped slightly, with most nearby lots listed at $693, but only one spot left per lot. The best option is Lot 95, located over 15 minutes from the stadium, with HRS Express shuttles providing direct access to and from the stadium.

UM students were also surprised to learn their typically free football tickets would cost nearly $500 for the national championship, with student Linnie Supall telling Local 10 News that she experienced a 30-minute wait and a website crash before securing a seat.

open image in gallery Monday’s championship at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium requires even UM students to pay, despite normally receiving free tickets ( Getty Images )

“To get the tickets was so stressful because we thought maybe with the discount it was going to be a little bit cheaper, ”Luisa Arana, another UM student, told the outlet. “I don’t know, I saw it was $400, almost $500, and I was like, I can’t, but I would love to go.”

Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP, defended the pricing strategy while speaking to Local 10 News.

“We look at pricing and we price our tickets competitively, but then they go to market and the market takes over from there,” he said. “We’re very happy that we’re able to have our fans come in and have people pay what they think they should pay to come to this game.”

Kickoff is set for Monday at 7:45 p.m. EST, broadcast on ESPN and streaming its platforms.