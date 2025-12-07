The Kansas City Chiefs are on Sunday Night Football facing a crucial game against the Houston Texans and Caesars have a special welcome offer for the encounter, featuring $150 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook is running a Missouri sports betting welcome offer that features $150 in bonus bets when they deposit and wager just $5.

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri offer is a classic ‘bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets’ offer, although users only receive the bonus if their qualifying wager wins.

The offer is only available to new customers aged 21 or older who are physically located in Missouri. Bettors must also enter the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri bonus code INDYMO at registration, although using one of the links on this page will enter the promo code automatically.

Below, we've provided a guide to the Caesars Missouri sportsbook bonus, including how to claim it, key T&Cs and how you can use it for Chiefs betting.

Sunday Night Football: Texans vs Chiefs Preview

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Kick-off: 7:20pm CT

7:20pm CT How to watch: NBC

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans for a vital Sunday Night Football showdown at Arrowhead Stadium with both teams desperate for a win.

Kansas City enter the matchup at 6-6, coming off a 31-28 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which saw their playoff chances drop to 47 per cent.

Houston is 7-5 after their Week 13 win against the Indianapolis Colts, which kept them in the hunt for the AFC South divisional title.

The Texans and Chiefs met last season in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs with the Chiefs coming out on top 23-14 on the back of a big game for Travis Kelce, who had 117 yards and a touchdown.

Here are our best bets for Sunday Night Football. You can use your Casaers Sportsbook bonus bets on any of our Texans vs Chiefs picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts Bonus: $150 in bonus bets.

$150 in bonus bets. How it works: Place a $5+ real-money wager on any market.

Place a $5+ real-money wager on any market. Promo code: INDYMO.

INDYMO. Minimum deposit: $5.

$5. Minimum qualifying bet: $5.

$5. Minimum odds: -10000.

-10000. Eligible bet: First real-money wager after creating account.

First real-money wager after creating account. Bonus expiration: 7 days.

7 days. Eligibility: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Works

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors interested in the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri offer. Remember to register before kick-off to be ready for the Texans vs Chiefs.

Step 1: Visit Caesars Sportsbook using the link on this page.

Step 2: Select “Register” and enter your personal details.

Step 3: Check the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO is entered.

Step 4: Deposit at least $5.

Step 5: Place your first wager of $5 or more. Texans vs Chiefs moneyline, spread, or player prop bets all qualify.

Step 6: If this qualifying wager wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Step 7: Bonus bets expire after 7 days and return winnings only.

Key Terms & Conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s a breakdown of the key terms related to the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs.

Offer open to new users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO is required.

Minimum deposit: $5

Minimum qualifying wager: $5

Minimum odds: -500

First bet must win to trigger the $150 bonus

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only

Bonus bets expire after 30 days

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Missouri offer, make sure you gamble responsibly when using any SNF bonus bets for Sunday Night Football betting.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

